Tell us how you've used faith and the power of prayer during the pandemic

For many people of faith, prayer is a crucial part of their lives, a source of comfort during both hard and happy times.

The Post and Courier would like to share your stories about how prayer has helped you weather the COVID-19 pandemic, in tandem with the Charleston Leadership Foundation’s 19th annual prayer breakfast on Nov. 19. The foundation will offer both virtual and in-person options this year for those who wish to attend.

This year's keynote speaker is Anne Graham Lotz, daughter of the late Billy Graham, who lovingly called Anne "the best preacher in the family." According to her biography, "Anne’s aim is clear — to bring revival to the hearts of God’s people. And her message is consistent — calling people to a personal relationship with God through His Word."

Send us up to 150 words (no more, please) by Monday, Nov. 9, in response to the following prompt:

COVID-19 has presented challenges that we could not have expected. How have you used your faith and the power of prayer to get you through these unprecedented times and how has it affected your faith?

We will publish as many testimonies as space allows on our Faith & Values page on Sunday, Nov. 15. All submissions should be emailed to lsausser@postandcourier.com and will be published online.