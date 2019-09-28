The Taylor Festival Choir, led by its founder Rob Taylor, will open its 2019-20 season with a concert titled "Oktoberfest in Song: Bach and Brahms, Beer and Brats," set for 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.

The program features J.S. Bach’s great motet “Jesu meine freude,” Johannes Brahms' “Zigeunerlieder” (Gypsy Songs), motets by Anton Bruckner and drinking songs found in the Beer Choir Hymnal.

After the concert, patrons can purchase locally produced craft beer and bratwursts to celebrate Oktoberfest and join in more singing with the choir. A pre-concert talk by Taylor is scheduled for 3 p.m. at the concert venue.

“Classical music especially is too often stereotyped as being stuffy and unapproachable, and it shouldn’t be!" Taylor said in a statement. "We are making this concert into an event befit its title."

Tickets are $35 for reserved seating, $25 for general admission and $10 for students with ID, and can be purchased at www.tmgcharleston.com or at the door 30 minutes prior to the start of the concert. Beer tastings and bratwursts are not included in ticket price.

The program also will be performed at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady's Island Drive, Beaufort.

Founded in 2001 and conducted by Robert Taylor, the Taylor Festival Choir is inspired by the life and career of Bob Taylor, the conductor’s late father and a noted choral musician and pedagogue. It serves as the professional choir-in-residence at the College of Charleston and anchors Piccolo Spoleto Festival's Celtic and Choral Arts Series.

Taylor also serves as director of choral activities at the College of Charleston and the director of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra Chorus and Chamber Singers.