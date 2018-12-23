Bows, garland, wreaths and even fruit adorn some of the most iconic doors of Charleston during the holidays.
Photographers at The Post and Courier documented dozens of doorways in Charleston and Mount Pleasant, capturing the variety of approaches that welcome holiday visitors into homes.
The photos are shown in part here and in their entirety in an online gallery at postandcourier.com/photos.
Large bows dress the Villa Margherita on South Battery. The residence served as hotel between 1905 and 1953.
A wreath rests on one of Legare Street's most iconic doors.
An installation of fruit and garland greets visitors at the historic Nathaniel Russell House on Meeting Street.
The staff of Magnolia Plantation decorated the bridge with natural traditional Christmas decorations from days gone by. Brad Nettles/Staff
A wreath of bright red berries accents the Joseph Verree House. Matthew Fortner/Staff
A simple classic wreath adorns the Daniel Elliott Huger House on Meeting Street. Matthew Fortner/Staff
Christmas decor inside and out is on display at this Church Street home, built in 1796.
Wreaths are placed on both the gate and the door of this South of Broad home. Matthew Fortner/Staff
Classic Christmas ornaments add color to the wreath on the William Bull House. Matthew Fortner/Staff
Dual wreaths are placed on the double door entry of this South of Broad home. Matthew Fortner/Staff
The wreath on this Church Street entry is decorated with pine cones. Matthew Fortner/Staff
Holiday decor incorporates cotton bolls on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood.
Some Christmas decorations, emphasizing symmetry, adorn a front door in Mount Pleasant's Old Village.
Some Christmas decorations — and a cat — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Christmas bows adorn a gate along Bull Street.
Some Christmas decorations — like "JOY" in the center of a wreath — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Some Christmas decorations catch the eye, as seen through these climbing plants, in Mount Pleasant's Old Village.
The Casimir Patrick House on Clifford Street is decorated for the holidays.
Some Christmas decorations — in a lush landscape — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Some Christmas decorations — like a wreath-adorned VW Vanagon — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Cooper Estates on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
A door on Logan Street is decorated for the holidays on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Some Christmas decorations — and late afternoon sunlight — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Holiday wreaths adorn the front doors of St. John's Lutheran Church on Archdale Street.
Some Christmas decorations — and a snowflake star — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Some Christmas decorations — like a wreath accented with sand dollars and starfish — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
Some Christmas decorations — integrated into the architecture — catch the eye in Mount Pleasant's Old Village on Tuesday, December 4, 2018. Wade Spees/Staff
The staff of Magnolia Plantation decorated the house with natural traditional Christmas decorations from days gone by. Brad Nettles/Staff
A holiday wreath is seen on a doorway on Archdale Street on Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. Lauren Petracca/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's South of Broad neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door at the French Huguenot Church in Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Holiday decor on a door in Charleston's North Central neighborhood. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
