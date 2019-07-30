The Thaddeus J. Bell, MD Family Health Center in Summerville has announced that it will be offering OB-GYN services. The center is one of several Fetter Health Care Network health centers throughout the Lowcountry.
Dr. Larry Wilson, an OB-GYN with the Fetter Health Care Network, relocated from the downtown Charleston Fetter center to the Summerville location.
“So many of our existing OB patients are close to Summerville," Wilson said in a press release. "We look forward to providing the same quality care in a more convenient location.”
The Fetter Health Care Network is a system of clinics throughout the Lowcountry that works with the low-income population. The Summerville facility was opened last year and was named after long-time Fetter board member and prominent Charleston physician, Dr. Thaddeus J. Bell.
“I’m confident this move will greatly benefit Fetter Health Care Network’s patients,” Wilson said in a press release.
Fetter representatives explained that patients will still be able to receive women's health care, as well as pediatric and general health care at any of their locations.
Aretha R. Jones, CEO of Fetter Health Care Network, said in a press release, “We are thankful to be able to further serve our OB patients with the help of Dr. Wilson and his phenomenal team.”