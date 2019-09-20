Two photographers, husband and wife. They started out working for newspapers, then graduated to magazines. Callie Shell shot pictures for Time; Vincent Musi found his niche at National Geographic.

Shell took pictures of politicians: John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton. Musi took pictures of Sicilian crypts and the American heartland and, above all, animals — lots of animals.

He was on the road, then she was on the road. It was tough. They hated to be away from one another and from their young son, Hunter.

They lived in Washington, D.C., for years. Shell was Vice President Al Gore's official photographer. Musi contended with the indifference (or hostility) of Earth's amazing creatures.

Then they moved to Sullivan's Island and settled in. Shell and Musi managed their demanding assignments and wondered what might come next.

What came next, eventually, was a book contract for each of them. Shell's volume, "Hope, Never Fear: A Personal Portrait of the Obamas," and Musi's portrait collection, "The Year of the Dogs," were both published by Chronicle Books.

Now, the two photographers are set to take the stage of the Charleston Music Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, to discuss the new books and the projects that made them possible.

For tickets ($10 each), go to www.charlestonmusichall.com/event/the-year-of-the-dogs-live/.

Read more about each of their projects: