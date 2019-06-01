He has played Carnegie Hall and shared the stage with the likes of Les Paul and Al Di Meola. Now, guitar virtuoso Stéphane Wrembel is on a quest to prove that his idol, Django Reinhardt, belongs in the same conversation as The Beatles.
Wrembel, 45, and his band — guitarist Sara L’Abriola, bassist Ari Folman-Cohen, drummer Nick Anderson, percussionist David Langlois and violinist Daisy Castro — are bringing the playful intensity of the music of Reinhardt, and the gypsy guitar style, to Piccolo Spoleto Festival for a one-night-only show at the Charleston Music Hall dubbed “Django A Gogo: The Music of Django Reinhardt.”
Reinhardt, a Belgian-born Romani-French jazz guitarist, died in 1953, but not before achieving acclaim for his innovative gypsy jazz music. Wrembel refers to him as “the ultimate pop musician.” This guitar-oriented swing music is often associated with French cafés and can be heard in television and films from Disney’s “Ratatouille” to the works of Woody Allen.
“I don’t think we have truly understood Django’s work yet,” said Wrembel, a native of Fontainebleau, France. “We’re still trying to catch-up.”
Wrembel isn’t the only one who recognizes Reinhardt as a pillar of modern popular music.
Benjamin Givan, author of the book “The Music of Django Reinhardt,” said that while Reinhardt won’t be winning any streaming battles against The Beatles or contemporary artists like Cardi B, his contribution to modern music is immeasurable.
“Django Reinhardt was a musician who was at the nexus of a few different worlds of music,” said Givan, a professor at Skidmore College. “He influenced musicians from jazz, to country artists like Willie Nelson.”
He said Wrembel is a musician who continues in this lineage, while also keeping it fresh.
Wrembel’s musical journey began on the piano keys, not guitar strings. He started taking classical piano lessons when he was just four years old.
“My mom always said that music is a part of education, just like mathematics or learning how to read and write,” he said. “I didn’t really want to do it; it was just like doing homework.”
Wrembel continued his lessons into his mid-teens, showing promise as a pianist, winning awards and earning praise at the Lucien Wurmser competition, as well as the National Conservatory of Aubervillier.
But it wasn’t until the age of 16 when he began listening to 1970s rock legends like Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin that Wrembel’s relationship with music took an abrupt turn.
“I wanted to play guitar,” he said. “I insisted.”
The decision was finalized after Wrembel’s uncle visited him and played some blues standards on the guitar. Having spent 12 of his first 16 years as a pianist, he asked his mother if he could switch instruments.
Playing guitar was more than just homework.
“I never got the enjoyment out of piano that I did with guitar,” he said. “The guitar and I had an immediate connection.”
Wrembel’s next step was to embed himself in gypsy jazz culture and Roma camps in France, studying the works of Reinhardt. If Zeppelin and Floyd hooked Wrembel with their improvisatory solos and contagious riffs, Reinhardt instilled within him an energy and a spirit.
It’s a power he continues to tap onstage.
“During our concerts there’s something magical that happens, and it leaves everyone in that magical place,” he said. “I don’t take credit for that. That comes from Django and it’s mesmerizing.”
Violinist Daisy Castro said she and Wrembel share a mixed musical background.
“We both have a tendency to rock out,” said Castro, who first began playing with Wrembel when she was 13. “It’s a little fiery.”
Now 21, Castro said that she and Wrembel use their knowledge of other styles — Baroque music, rock, Middle Eastern and Indian music — to push musical boundaries.
“I think we also both like to be rooted in and remember Django as our influence,” she said. “But we still like to branch out and experiment with the genre."
Following Piccolo Spoleto Festival, Wrembel will begin preparations for a new show in which he hopes to find yet another avenue to explore Reinhardt’s legacy.
“Django the Impressionist” is a collection of Reinhardt’s relatively unknown classical compositions, which Wrembel has spent three years learning, transcribing and recording. He plans to unveil his latest project during a performance at the Lyon National Opera in France in October.
“This is perhaps the highest work of Django,” he said. “It’s never been done before.”
Considering his laborious start with the piano, the irony of his return to classical music is not lost on Wrembel.
“It’s funny, I took a 30-year curve through all these styles of the world, from Indian music, to jazz and folk, and now I’m right back at classical,” he said. “But I’m coming back with the edge of rock, the improvisation of jazz, and the sense of folk music.”
