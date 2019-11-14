The Steeplechase of Charleston is giving back to the community in addition to creating a fun day of horse racing.
Part of the proceeds from the day will go to The Post and Courier's Good Cheer Fund, which raises money during the holidays to help the less fortunate.
The Good Cheer Fund was established in 1927 by Thomas P. Lesesne, former managing editor of The News and Courier, as a Lowcountry community outreach program to help people in need during the holiday season.
The Good Cheer Fund traditionally begins the Sunday after Thanksgiving and runs through Christmas Day. Each day during this period, The Post and Courier publishes daily updates and accounts of how the fund can help neighbors in need through the seven Good Cheer Fund agencies: Association for the Blind, Carolina Youth Development Center, Coastal Catholic Charities, the Lowcountry Food Bank, Salvation Army, Star Gospel Mission and the Charleston Leadership Foundation.
Since the Good Cheer Fund’s beginning, more than $9,153,887.42 has been raised to help families in crisis, clothe the less fortunate, shelter the homeless and feed the hungry of the community. All the funds raised go back to helping others.