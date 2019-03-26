The federal government announced last week that they will be giving states an additional $487 million as part of its State Opioid Response grant program. Of those additional funds, South Carolina is slated to receive more than $7 million in supplements.
"This week’s funding awards to states were possible because of legislation Congress passed and President Trump signed,” said Alex Azar, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services secretary in a press release.
The additional supplements come as part of the department's Five-Point Opioid Strategy to address the opioid crisis. The points of the strategy include better access to prevention and recovery services, data on the crisis, pain management, targeting the availability of overdose-reversing drugs and better research.
The grant program, which is issued by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, is a part of the strategy to establish more access to treatment and recovery services. The goal of the grant program is to increase access to medication-assisted treatment to decrease overdose-related deaths and overall treatment needs that are being unmet.
Following the department giving over $800 million in grants in 2017 to support treatment, the plan for this year is to provide over $1.4 billion.
Dr. Elinore F. McCance-Katz, assistant secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use, said in a press release that providing mental health support in combination with community initiatives and medication-assisted treatment is a well-respected method of treating opioid-use disorders.
As far as South Carolina only receiving $7 million of the $487 million, the National Institute on Drug Abuse doesn't rank the state in the high severity group with national opioid-related overdose death rates. In 2016 the institute reported that South Carolina saw 13.1 opioid-related overdose deaths per 100,000 individuals.
West Virginia, the state with the highest rate of opiod deaths at 43.40 per 100,000, is slated to receive over $14 million.