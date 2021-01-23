State Rep. Wendell Gilliard's virtual MLK Jr. Portrait Awards to honor frontline workers

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is well known for his community outreach projects focused on homelessness, seniors, veterans, and police and community relations.

Among them includes an event aimed at recognizing "unsung heroes" who making a difference in their communities.

The Charleston Democrat's 23rd Martin Luther King Jr. 2021 Portrait Awards will be virtual this year, scheduled for Tuesday at 2:15 p.m. The program will be streamed from the Charleston Music Hall and hosted Ann McGill with WCSC-TV.

The event is one of several that occur around Martin Luther King Jr. Day in effort to highlight the civil rights icon. The ceremony's honorees, who are usually people who are not often in the spotlight, are given a portrait of King.

This year's program includes keynote speaker Rev. Randolph Miller, former executive director of YWCA Greater Charleston Christine O. Jackson, pastor of Kingdom Vision Christian Center Rev. Kevin Brown, and several others. A musical selection and praise dance will also be rendered.

The coronavirus has forced the event online and influenced the selection of the honorees. This year's award recipients are "invaluable frontline workers" in health care and and environmental industries.

They are:

Michael Allen

Christopher "POPPA SMURF" Cason

Donald Gilliard

Lynnette Ranz

Doris Washington

Keyonna Porter-Williams

Bridgette Wright

Jeanette Wright

Gilliard has previously said the goal has always been to seek people who are not in the limelight as these are the kinds of people who King would recognize and used to recognize when he was alive.