With the new year comes the motivation for many to prioritize fitness.
But before committing to a new gym, the S.C. Department Consumer Affairs advises potential clients to conduct some background research.
According to the department, gyms operate like other businesses and are required to file information with the agency. Consumers can search the state's website, www.consumer.sc.gov, and look under "background a business" to locate licensed gyms and read up on any complaints.
The department also advises that consumers look out for an automatic renewal clause when they are signing up for membership. Automatic renewal clauses are often placed in the fine print of contracts, according to the department, and may include wording such as "tactic renewal" or "continuous."
Lastly, and most importantly, the agency advises residents to understand the penalties of cancellation before signing a contract for a gym.
Local Cancer survivors run 5K goal race after specialized training program
The Boon Project for Young Adults Fighting Cancer partnered with the Ulman Foundation on Saturday to host the first-ever Cancer to 5K race in Charleston.
The program involved a free 12-week training program where more than 20 local cancer survivors and patients worked with volunteer trainers to prepare for Saturday's race. The program is run by the Maryland-based Ulman Foundation. The Boon Project reached out to the Ulman Foundation about bringing the event to Charleston.
“One goal of The Boon Project is to make existing programs like the Ulman Foundation’s Cancer to 5K accessible to our community," said Katherine Brown, the Boon Project founder, in a press release.
The Boon Project was founded in 2017 with the goal of establishing a community of resources for young adult cancer fighters.
"Thanks to The Boon Project and the Cancer to 5K program, I have slowly been able to find a piece of the old me," said Marielle Mcleod, a local cancer survivor, in a press release.