Star Gospel's new director hoping Charleston mission can do more prevention work

Star Gospel Mission serves as a resource for men who've fallen on hard times, providing housing to those without a place to stay. But the organization's new leader would like to see the ministry also help people before they are down and out.

“At this point, the mission is kind of an intervention," said Star Gospel's new executive director, the Rev. Marion Platt. "What I'd love to do is explore what it would look like to become prevention.”

The Charleston native was recently selected as the mission's sixth executive director in Star Gospel's 117-year history.

Based at 474 Meeting St. in Charleston, the group hails itself as the city's oldest nonprofit Christian welfare group. Its previous director, the Rev. Bill Christian, retired in January after 17 years of service. He now serves in a pastoral care role at St. Philip's Church.

After a national search, Star Gospel is proud to bring on a new leader who is familiar with the Lowcountry, board Chairman David Ingle said.

“We see this as God’s timing," Ingle said. "Just as our previous director transitioned into another ministry path, we learned that a talented candidate was looking to return to his hometown."

Platt, 44, who grew up in West Ashley, also spent a lot of time volunteering at the Salvation Army center that had been located on Simons Street in downtown Charleston.

Platt recalls one instance when, at 13 years old, he learned of a man who didn't have a place to live.

"It never occurred to me there were people who were homeless," he said. “That’s the first time I really remember my soul being stirred towards compassion and thinking, 'Somebody's got to do something about this.' "

The way Platt interacts with people has also been shaped by his multi-ethnic background. Platt, who has both African American and White grandparents, recalls attending both predominately White and historically African American churches.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"I think it really shapes me ... not only to be able to interact and learn how to culturally assume the traditions of both of those churches, but knowing how to interact in larger society," he said.

Platt's professional career has included six years of active service in the Army and 19 years of work within the Salvation Army.

Most recently he served as area commander of the group's Memphis and mid-South region, where he oversees an emergency shelter, as well as substance abuse and transitional housing for women. During his tenure, a $5 million renovation of the shelter was completed.

Platt's experience that most closely resembles Star Gospel's ministry was his work in Savannah, where he oversaw a men's rehabilitation program, transitional housing and a large homeless shelter for women and children.

Platt joins Star Gospel at a time when the mission hopes to pivot its focus from housing only men to also providing living spaces for women and children.

This is an important focus because Charleston is becoming a place where it is increasingly expensive to live, Platt said. It's also important to think about those who are struggling amid all the development, he said.

"If those who are most vulnerable include children and women, I believe we need to do everything we can to position ourselves to serve that population," he said.

To that end, the minister hopes to see the mission partner with other organizations and begin offering a wider range of social services serving those in need.

This could include programs in areas of financial literacy, budgeting, GED preparation and addiction.

"A lot of people who face homelessness are challenged with substance abuse," he said.