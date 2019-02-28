Spoleto Festival USA revealed on Thursday its 2019 poster, which features an image of an untitled 2016 painting by 49-year-old Los Angeles-based artist Laura Owens.
The original 20-by-15-inch painting was made with oil and screen printing ink on linen. Owens draws from a wide range of source material, from embroidery and textiles to texts and decorative patterns, often fusing abstraction, decoration and figuration.
Her work has been the subject of solo exhibitions around the globe, most recently a mid-career retrospective featuring more than 60 of her paintings, which opened in November 2017 at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and traveled to the Dallas Museum of Art and MOCA Los Angeles, where the exhibition is on view through March 25.
Spoleto Festival General Director Nigel Redden asked Owens to be the 2019 poster artist after he viewed the Whitney retrospective.
“I think this particular work exemplifies the vibrancy, and also the curiosity, of the festival," Redden said in a statement. "The unusual face within the piece certainly invites a closer look, and Ms. Owens’s layering techniques seem to conjure different ways of looking at things, which is very reflective of the festival’s nature.”
The 24-by-36-inch poster is available for purchase online for $35 at spoletousa.org or by calling 843-579-3100 (10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday). Beginning April 30, the poster will be available at the festival box office, located in the Gaillard Center and open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Since the start of the festival in 1977, its posters have featured works by such artists as David Hockney, Charles Gaines, Jonathan Green, Chuck Close, Elizabeth Murray, Sol Le Witt, Jasper Johns and Christian Thee. A gallery of past posters available for sale can be found at spoletousa.org. The posters are limited editions and not reprinted once sold out.