When my wife and I moved to Charleston from Maryland, we subscribed to Southern Living to learn about life in the South. Of course, my favorite section of the magazine is the gardening section. I was very excited when the first Southern Living plants became available in 2008.
The Southern Living Plant Collection focuses on ornamentals bred and tested “to solve landscape challenges in Southern gardens.” Many of the plants have unique coloring or variegation. Some are smaller versions of tried-and-true southern shrubs.
In November 2015, a local representative of Southern Living Plant Collection offered me several samples of new shrubs and other introductions to try in my yard. I received 10 different plants, several of which have been planted around the Lowcountry. Here are four of my new favorites.
Ligustrum (Ligustrum sinense) ‘Sunshine’
‘Sunshine’ offers two major advantages over common Chinese privet. Most importantly, this sterile hybrid doesn’t produce seed, so it won’t become invasive. This dwarf privet doesn’t require twice-a-year pruning to be kept in check.
Of course, the most eye-catching feature of this new privet is the bright yellow to yellow-gold leaf color. (To me it looks closer to chartreuse as defined by www.crayola.com/explore-colors/.) This shrub is being used as a focal point or for contrast in new landscapes. Note that the lower, older leaves turn green yellow when grown in part shade or when partially shaded by taller shrubs around it.
In my yard, this hybrid privet is not as drought-tolerant as common privet. Foliage does not wilt when the soil is too dry; rather, the newest foliage becomes bleached in color, a sure sign that the plant needs extra water.
Illicium (Illicium floridanum) ‘Miss Scarlet’
This semi-dwarf Florida anise has beautiful jade-green, broad oval leaves and carmine red flowers that bloom for a short, intense period in April. The leaves have a strong, pleasant anise-myrrh fragrance when crushed. My plant loses older leaves when the new growth appears after flowering.
While native Florida anise is typically found in wet spots, Southern Living recommends “well-drained garden soil” for ‘Miss Scarlet.’ My plant seems content in well-drained soil as long as it gets extra water when rain is infrequent, as during the past several weeks prior to Hurricane Florence. In mostly full shade, my plant has approximately doubled in size in three years.
Plum yew (Cephalotaxus harringtonia) ‘Yewtopia’
Plum yew is a conifer with soft needles and a low, spreading growth pattern. ‘Yewtopia’ dwarf plum yew lives up to its plant-tag description as “slow growing and requires little pruning to maintain its compact habit.” My plant has not quite doubled in size in three years. It would make a good potted shrub for a shady porch.
‘Yewtopia’ is moderately drought-tolerant after it has settled in but needs regular watering for a full year after planting. With its slender, short needles it provides a nice contrast in plant texture to broad-leaved, shade-loving plants like Lenten rose, hosta and bear’s breech.
Abelia (Abelia grandiflora) ‘Miss Lemon’
‘Miss Lemon’ is a semi-dwarf, variegated version of glossy abelia. The new leaves are yellow and green and, as they mature, change to ivory and green. The flowers, which are white to pale pinkish white, attract bees.
‘Miss Lemon’ is suited for a variety of exposures from full-sun to part-sun. I agree with the recommendation from the Missouri Botanical Garden that the best soil for an abelia is moist, well drained and amended with a good dose of compost. ‘Miss Lemon’ can be grown in a pot filled with moisture-retentive potting soil.
My yard is a reasonably good test for which plants are deer-resistant. Deer never tasted Miss Scarlet or Yewtopia. Scented leaves protect the Florida anise, and deer don’t eat conifers like plum yew. Miss Lemon and Sunshine, however, are not suited for areas with heavy deer pressure. Deer ate a few inches off each shrub several times over the past three years.
All four shrubs are safe for dogs and cats, according to the ASPCA.