S.C. Theatre Association
selects 2018 inductees
The South Carolina Theatre Association executive board announced the 2018 South Carolina Theatre Hall of Fame inductees, people "who have made outstanding contributions, achieved careers of distinction and are widely recognized as accomplished practitioners of theater."
This year's inductees are Donna Wilson, the late Douglas McCoy and Julian Wiles.
Wilson currently serves as director of the Tri-District Arts Consortium, a summer program for artistically gifted and talented middle school students in Richland District Two, Lexington District One and School District Five of Lexington and Richland counties. She retired recently as director of the Palmetto Center for the Arts. She has been recognized with many honors and awards during her teaching career.
McCoy was the founding partner and executive and artistic director of Centre Stage-South Carolina! He directed more than 136 mainstage productions. He is a veteran of community theater and has taught in high schools.
Wiles founded Charleston Stage in 1978. The company has become South Carolina's largest professional theater and one of the state's largest arts institutions. Over the past 38 years, Wiles has directed and designed more than 200 productions and penned 27 original plays and musicals for the company. Wiles continues to serve as producing artistic director, heading a staff of 25.
The 2018 induction ceremony is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9 at the Henderson Auditorium in the Rainey Fine Arts Center at Anderson University.
The SCTA Hall of Fame was started in 2016. For more information, go to www.SouthCarolinaTheatre.org.
Enough Pie announces
'Awakening' theme
Enough Pie, a community engagement and development nonprofit that focuses its work on the upper part of the Charleston peninsula, announced that its theme for the annual "Awakening" project is "Nourish."
The project will concentrate on creative ways communities are nurtured through food, storytelling and art. It will seek to engage residents of the Rosemount, Bridgeview, North Central, Eastside and East Central neighborhoods, as well as business corridors on Meeting and King streets and on Morrison Drive.
Enough Pie is seeking project collaborators between Thursday, Nov. 1 and Dec. 17. Artists and project creators will receive a stipend and material support as well as production help from Enough Pie. Some of the projects in the works include:
- Weekly Soup & Storytelling (5:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays, fall 2018) at Butterfly Book Nook community garden, 1020 King St.
- Transformation Table (January-March 2019), cross-cultural meals in private homes.
- Words on Windows (October 2018), a collaboration with Charleston’s Free Verse Poetry Festival to feature the work of local poets in windows of restaurants and cafes.
- Public installations and outdoor murals (winter/spring 2019).
- Puppets & Parking Lots (spring 2019), a collaboration culminating in the creation of a giant puppet made from plastic grocery bags.
For more information about "Awakening: Nourish" or about Enough Pie, go to http://enoughpie.org/.
Footlight Players
roll out red carpet
Footlight Players present "A Night on the Red Carpet," honoring supporters of the 87-year-old theater, starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3.
The fundraiser includes live entertainment from Footlight's Executive Director Brian Porter, as well as Nakeisha Daniel as Billie Holiday. The event also will pay tribute to longtime supporters, the late Carl Korn and Sandra Korn. The evening will conclude with a performance by special guest artists of the new Queen Street Harmony Series in partnership with Awendaw Green.
"A Night on the Red Carpet" marks a new chapter in the history of Footlight Players: The theater, located at 20 Queen St., has been renamed the Queen Street Playhouse and now hosts several guest artists and organizations.
Tickets for the event are $75 each, or $125 to include the VIP pre-event reception. Go to footlightplayers.net or call 843-722-4487.
—Adam Parker