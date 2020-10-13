South Carolina health experts push for flu vaccination amid COVID-19 pandemic

South Carolina health experts warn that there could be outbreaks of two potentially lethal respiratory viruses if the public isn't careful.

“If there was ever a year to start taking a flu shot, this would be it," said Dr. Scott Curry, an epidemiologist with the Medical University of South Carolina.

Getting the flu vaccine is one of the most highly recommended methods for combatting the virus. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, experts say getting the vaccine is more important than ever.

Some are coining the term "twindemic," to highlight the possibility of a second wave of COVID-19 cases in the winter combined with unusually high case numbers of the flu.

October often marks the beginning of flu season or a time period when flu virus cases tend to rise. Influenza is a respiratory virus that led to 400,000 hospitalizations and 22,000 deaths last year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported that 141 deaths were associated with the virus during the 2019-20 flu season.

"And we forget about that," said Dr. Valerie Scott, a family doctor with Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Primary Care.

More than 3,300 deaths in South Carolina have been attributed to COVID-19 this year.

“Our hospitals would be stretched pretty much to the breaking point," she said.

Anthony Alberg, an epidemiologist and professor with the University of South Carolina, agrees.

He said health officials' predictions on a second wave of coronavirus cases in the fall and winter are based on how previous pandemic viruses have acted.

"We have that threat looming," he said.

The goal is to make sure that the influenza surge doesn't parallel with COVID-19 cases. One way to help do that is through more people getting the flu vaccine.

And some Americans are already taking note. Between 194 million and 198 million doses of flu vaccine — a record number — were given out by the end of September. The CDC estimated a little less than half of U.S. adults received the vaccine last flu season.

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur supplied the U.S. with 80 million doses of the vaccine. Seqirus, a vaccine maker, is looking into ways to give out a "limited number of additional doses" to meet some of the high demand, said spokeswoman Polina Miklush.

Health officials emphasize that an increased number of people getting the flu vaccine would be a big help to hospitals in the next few months. More vaccine doses mean fewer people hospitalized from the flu.

During this past summer, there was already a fear that hospitals would be overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Combining a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations with high flu cases could pose a problem for health care systems, experts say.

More health care workers would be at risk because of a strain on protective equipment. More patients means less room for COVID-19 precautions.

So officials want to avoid a flu epidemic as much as possible. This is when the number of flu cases is in excess of what is normally seen.

"That would be a worst-case scenario," Alberg said.

Getting the flu vaccine also supports an individual's health as much as it helps hospitals. Curry, an MUSC epidemiologist, said the flu vaccine does not completely protect someone from the virus.

It dramatically decreases a person's chance of getting the virus. That person is also less likely to have severe symptoms or complications from the flu, Curry said.

The reason the public is advised to get the vaccine every year is because the flu virus changes. There are multiple strains of the virus during any given year. This means just getting diagnosed with a case of the flu doesn't fully protect a person from contracting it again during the same year or in subsequent flu seasons.

"The flu is not stupid," Curry said. "It evolves."

It is also possible for a person to be infected with both the coronavirus and the flu. There still isn't a lot of data out on the difficulty of battling a dual case of COVID-19 and the flu.

"It doesn't take a stretch to imagine," Curry said.

The best thing experts say South Carolina residents can do is to get the flu vaccine and continue health precautions such as social distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing.

Getting the flu vaccine doesn't decrease a person's immunity to COVID-19, Alberg said. The vaccine only protects against the flu.

The most common misconception people have around the flu shot is that it infects a person with the virus. The vaccine isn't a live virus and takes two weeks to kick in. There also are other respiratory viruses a person could be infected with.

Health officials recommend that residents start looking into getting their flu shot now. A good vaccine deadline to shoot for is Halloween, Scott said. In the past, she would wait until around Thanksgiving.

"Not this year," she said.