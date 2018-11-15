The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, major businesses and other health care groups across the state recently announced a comprehensive plan to address South Carolina's greatest health challenges and overall population health.
“Through planning and partnership, we can continue to improve the health of South Carolina,” said Dr. Lilian Peake, DHEC’s director of public health, in a press release.
South Carolina is consistently ranked as one of the lowest states in terms of health. Experts involved with the new initiative believe they can change that.
The plan, called “Live Healthy SC,” will provide South Carolina residents with detailed health data so that they can take steps to improve their health.
“It takes a whole community working in the same direction to really move the needle on a state’s health status,” said Teresa Arnold, state director of AARP and Chair of the Alliance Leadership Team, in the announcement. “That’s why it’s so important that so many diverse organizations and industry leaders across the state are committed to this plan.”
Special fundraising event to return after 5-year hiatus.
Palmetto Community Care will give its supporters and volunteers the opportunity to directly be involved in their fundraising efforts with the return of the “Dining With Friends” event.
Formerly known as the Lowcountry AIDS Services, the organization will supply hosts with posters, invitations and a checklist of things to consider while hosting their own fundraising event in support of people living with HIV and AIDS.
At the end of the night, the organization will host a "Grand Finale" party at 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Memminger Auditorium. Participants can expect dessert and drinks to be served.
To be a part of the event, potential hosts are asked to sign up online.