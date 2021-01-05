South Carolina health experts chime in on COVID-19 precautions helping to manage the flu

With COVID-19 cases remaining high, the mild influenza season so far has become a cautious bright spot.

During the last flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had South Carolina marked as having high influenza activity in December. This year during the week of Dec. 19, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported one additional case of the flu, with 50 total cases this season.

More than 800 cases were recorded for the same week during the last flu season.

Dr. Valerie Scott, a primary care physician with Roper St. Francis Healthcare, said that over the past couple of months, the number of positive respiratory illnesses she has seen overall are also dramatically lower compared with other years.

"It’s amazing, it’s truly amazing," she said.

Experts argue that while they can't say specifically what aspect of managing the COVID-19 pandemic has had the greatest impact, it's possible activities such as social distancing and mask-wearing are a part of it.

A report by the CDC said there are additional factors that could also be considered. A decline in global travel and the emergence of a vaccine could play a greater role.

The CDC says it's also possible that the decline in flu cases is due to this time just being the natural end of the previous flu season.

“It’s hard to know which part of this picture is controlling the flu," Scott said.

Dr. Michael Schmidt is a microbiology and immunology professor with the Medical University of South Carolina. He said when he saw people wearing masks in public before this year, it often was associated with patients about to receive a kidney transplant.

He says it's unfortunate there are still people who are skeptical about mask-wearing since they work on things beyond COVID-19.

“We know that masks can actually protect us," he said.

Mask-wearing has become a highly debated issue recently. Dozens of residents have fought against mask laws.

Scott said she is hoping that after the pandemic, it's at least less of an issue for someone to put on a mask when sick. A patient recently told her they plan to continue to wear a mask on occasion long after they get the vaccine.

"Hopefully, that will keep going forward," Scott said.

One of the biggest changes that could potentially help manage the flu is centered around people's behaviors when they become sick. Another patient told Scott that the benefit of the pandemic is that their spouse is washing their hands.

People also have a different view of being sick at work, Scott said. Before this year, an employee might still try going to work if they felt a little sick or felt a cold coming on. This would increase their chances of spreading viruses like the flu.

“People don't want to lose their jobs," she said. "They’ll come to work with their arm hanging off.”

Now it's not uncommon to hear about people deciding to stay home after the slightest signs of a cold. Scott said this should be the ideal behavior the general public has about respiratory illnesses.

If a person gets sick, then maybe they should consider wearing a mask or staying home, she said.

Scott said that in the past she was pretty casual about going into an urgent-care room to visit a patient with a respiratory illness. She expects to be more careful in the future.

But experts emphasize that the current mild flu season doesn't mean people should let their guard down. It's not uncommon for cases of the flu to spike after New Year's Day.

Experts have more data about the flu and know how adaptable the virus can be. It's also possible for people to contract the virus from animals, such as dolphins.

That's why some farmers push visitors to wear foot coverings when walking around animals, Schmidt said. In the past, the virus has spread around entire flocks.

“It literally changes its coats so that it can hide from our immune system," he said. "That's why we get a vaccine each year."

With the number of COVID-19 cases still high, trying to manage an additional outbreak of the flu will add more stress to the health care system. So experts are still encouraging people to get the flu vaccine.

Dr. Nadine Rouphael, a vaccine researcher and infectious disease specialist at Emory University, told The New York Times that prevention is especially important because of the stress the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the health care system.

“When we have record numbers of deaths, why would you go to a hospital for a vaccine-preventable illness," he said.

Some health officials say the biggest takeaway from the pandemic is that there are more ways for people to protect themselves from the flu besides covering a sneeze.

If anything, Scott said, this year has been a learning experience.