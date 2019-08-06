Greenville-based nonprofit, The Blood Connection, recently announced that they are partnering with Outback Steakhouse this month to increase the number of local blood donors.
"To have a well-known brand embrace what we do is monumental to the communities that TBC serves," said TBC President & CEO Delisa K. English in a press release.
For the month of August, people who donate blood at any TBC facility in South Carolina or North Carolina on a Thursday will get an Outback gift card and a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion.
And on Aug. 29, blood mobiles will be placed outside of 18 Outback locations across the Carolinas. People who are interested can go to TBC's website to find out specific locations.
"Outback is helping us spread the word about our life-giving mission locally, which means we can positively impact local patients’ lives together,” English said..
Cancer patients are typically the top recipients of blood products. They are especially in need of O-negative blood.
The blood donated through The Blood Connection remains local and any interested donors should at least be 110 pounds and 17 years old. If 16, the donor will need a parent's consent.
“Caring for our communities takes teamwork," English said.