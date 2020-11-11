Small Business Spotlight: Sea Island Trading features jewelry, clothing, handbags and more

EDITOR’S NOTE: The pandemic has taken a financial toll on small businesses across the country. This Small Business Spotlight will focus on small businesses along the Grand Strand and Hammock Coast to raise awareness of some of those businesses.
LITTLE RIVER — Tucked off of U.S. 17 in an 1,100-square-foot store overlooking the beautiful Coquina Harbor is a lifestyle retail experience like no other on the North Strand or even south Brunswick County, N.C.
Sea Island Trading Co. is a part of the Callahan’s Family brand that includes Callahan’s of Calabash, The Boundary House Restaurant, The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood and Sea Island's attached upscale restaurant Clark’s Seafood and Chop House.
Shortly after 2010, Clark Callahan noticed the piece of property was being used as a restaurant, office space and an old deli, which had been closed for quite some time. He knew that the view on Coquina Harbor was breathtaking and he had a vision to not only open Clark’s Seafood and Chop House, but also convert the old deli into Sea Island Trading Co.
“I can remember going down to see the property and honestly… I live in Little River, so I’m not being mean at all, but it was like, ‘Take me back to Calabash,’” said Karen Wilson, buyer for Callahan’s and Sea Island. “This is going to take an extreme amount of blood, sweat and tears.”
The property was bought in the fall of 2011, and all Wilson kept wondering is how they were going to showcase retail items in such a small space when she was used to working in Callahan’s of Calabash, which is 35,000 square feet.
The entire deli and office areas were completely gutted to make room for Sea Island. When they renovated it, they tried to capture some of the South Carolina and North Carolina resources. For instance, all the wood that lines the walls are from an old wood mill in nearby Ash, N.C., the skidder rims from old tractors near Holden Beach, N.C., are the table bottoms in the current store, and all the displays are hand-built, made from an old dock that was being rebuilt from a family member of the Callahans’.
“So it’s got a lot of charm to it that you wouldn’t necessarily find in a small store,” Wilson said. “Everything was taken into consideration to make it more into a North Carolina, South Carolina kind of experience when you walk in.”
Sea Island opened at the end of July 2012, and complimented Clark’s rather well.
“The purpose was to create an experience in Little River, a dining and shopping experience,” Wilson said. “The challenge was to create something there that isn’t Callahan’s (of Calabash). Something that is a different animal. We wanted something that was an upscale dining restaurant. We knew what kind of clientele we were after for the restaurant. What we needed was a shop that appealed to that customer base that we felt would be coming.”
Sure enough, they saw a multi-generational demographic enjoying the shopping experience.
“We wanted you to walk in and feel like you were walking into your own home, and greeted with Southern hospitality all the way,” Wilson said. “And then presented with clothing and gifts and footwear and jewelry that if you were local, you weren’t going to find it anywhere else, and if you’re coming from anywhere else in the country, you’re going to wish you had one of these shops in your hometown. That’s what we wanted and that’s what we were after.”
Sea Island Trading Co. carries designer handbags, fashionable clothing and shoes, elegant jewelry, and home decor. Their mission is to inspire and cater to individual style while balancing both classic clothing pieces and incorporating trendy items, according to its website.
“We didn’t want a beach store, we wanted it to be very casual and very cozy, but yet offer local women a different option of clothing,” Wilson said. “Not super expensive, but just kind of a nice price point that would be trendy and fashionable.”
“We wanted it to be a lifestyle. We wanted it to be more than just a boutique. We want to be just as strong in our gifts as we are in our clothing.”
Sea Island Trading Co., is located at 720 Highway 17, Little River. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Do you have a business with a unique background? Contact Jay at jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.