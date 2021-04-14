Sing, shop and laugh your way through the weekend

Step out. Lend an ear. Style it up. Have a laugh.
Even with shifting numbers and rules, safety is still a must. That being said, Charleston arts and entertainment continue to next-level in ways that are both enriching and mindful.
So mask up and enjoy!
Ready, set, Social DistanceSING!, Charleston
Affectionately referred to as "a pair of singers, a piano, and a pickup truck," singers and Mount Pleasant residents Leah Edwards and Dimitri Pittas have for the past year taken to the streets in over 120 performances for Holy City Arts & Lyric Opera's Social DistanceSING! mobile concerts. Now, this special anniversary concert celebrates a year of inspired pandemic-time performance. 5:30 p.m. April 16 near Coddell Court in The Retreat section of Brickyard Plantation in Mount Pleasant.
Style your Spring at Spring Street boutiques
Spring Street gets chicer by the second, with new shops cropping up. In March, The Tiny Tassel opened its doors at 46A Spring St. Now, its nearby neighbor Harper and Hartford opens, too, bringing on the Spring season with ruffly swimsuits, chic shades, vintage jewelry and other fashionable must-haves. Opens April 16; Harper and Hartford is at 44A Spring St. in downtown Charleston. Fashion is back, with the ruffles to show it.
Laugh with comedian James Gregory
We could all use a good laugh, and comedian James Gregory has two nights set this week to supply them. Known for his "down-home sensibilities and Southern accent," this may be just the ticket to a fresh perspective. 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. April 16 and 6:30 p.m.; and 9 p.m. April 17; Flowertown Theatre, 133 S. Main St. in Summerville.
Savor world jazz and 'Safe Sounds'
Outdoor concert series abound at Firefly Distillery this weekend, for another inspired season of open-air music on the distillery grounds. On April 16, Charleston Jazz presents "World of Jazz — A Global Experience." Then on April 17, the "Safe Sounds at Firefly" series gets underway with 20 Ride, an American country and folk music tribute band to Zac Brown, but just by way of the music, not the tribute ban kitsch. Charleston Jazz is at 6 p.m. April 16 with tickets available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35694/performance/10621163?performanceId=10621163 and 20 Ride is 7 p.m. April 17 with tickets available via the Firefly website; Firefly Distillery, 4201 Spruill Ave. in North Charleston.
Thrifters + Drifters returns
Thrifters + Drifters is back at The Royal American, hosting local and regional artisans, collectors and crafters descend on its parking lot for a market selling art, jewelry, vintage clothing, crafts and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. April 18, The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive in Charleston.
Vote for a Stellar Award nominee
Charleston's own James Pinckney Jr. and Voices of Faith gospel choir has made it to the final round of nominations for three Stellar Awards, which recognize achievements in the gospel music industry. The categories are contemporary choir of the year, special event album of the year and praise and worship album of the year. From now through April 20, you can vote at http://thestellarawards.com to help get them over the top.