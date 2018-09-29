Shem Creek Music Center could fall victim to proposed self-storage center in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cities change. People move in, people move away. New subdivisions get built, with their extended sewer and electric infrastructure. Roads get made, or remade.
As the years go by, some things fail or become out-of-date, or out of style, and this prompts more change. Problems arise — flooding, pollution, erosion — prompting fixes, some effective, others not so much.
Usually, the change is incremental, performed without much foresight or grand planning. We address immediate issues, take advantage of immediate opportunities, do what seems appropriate at the moment.
Sometimes we avoid doing damage to our lived space, our natural environment, our future. Sometimes we inflict wounds.
A small strip of shops on Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant is the latest structure that may fall victim to the inexorable force of urban renewal in an area that has been growing for decades. The 10,000-square-foot Peachtree Orchard Plaza, built in 1971, is now a tired-looking row of little shops.
It’s located in a so-called “doughnut hole”: a small area next to Broadway Street that hasn’t been incorporated into the town. It’s the responsibility of Charleston County.
And it’s ripe for an upgrade of some kind. The tentative plan? To demolish the strip mall and build in its place Broadway Street Self Storage. The prospect of constructing a self-storage center along Mount Pleasant’s “main street” has raised questions about town zoning and planning, and it has caused concern among affected retailers.
As with any such project, there are victims. It won’t please musicians or the parents of aspiring guitar players to learn that the victim in this case is the rough-around-the-edges mom-and-pop shop Shem Creek Music Center, with its painted plywood sign and scrappy interior filled with amplifiers, vinyl LPs and guitars hanging on the walls.
To many people, it's more than a store. Shem Creek Music includes a few private studios behind the back wall where students come to take lessons from Chris Dodson, Scott Frier and Eddie Bush.
“It’s an iconic place,” Bush said. “It’s been part of this community for a long time. It’s a great location, it’s got great energy. ... It has a lot of character about it.”
When he learned that the future of the music center was threatened by the proposal for a self-storage building, he turned to Facebook.
“This simply cannot be allowed to happen,” he posted. “Shem Creek Music Center has played a pivotal role in so many musical lives, enriching, inspiring, motivating and supporting young and old alike.” He beseeched his Facebook friends to contact Charleston County officials to protest the plan.
Kelly Confer’s 14-year-old son Sam, a freshman at Oceanside Charter School, has been taking lessons with Bush for a year. Confer said her family moved to Mount Pleasant from Washington, D.C., to “get off the merry-go-round” and take advantage of a small-town feel nourished by Shem Creek Music Center and other mom-and-pop shops.
Sam, she said, has developed a love for classic rock — Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd — and a determination to master the guitar.
“It will be hard to replace a place like this,” she said.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said he does not support the idea of a self-storage unit being built on the site.
"Storage units are not consistent with our vision, either in look or use, for the de facto main street of Mount Pleasant," he said. "It’s where the Christmas parade is, it’s where the bridge run is. Whether its Patriots Point or the Old Village or Shem Creek, it’s where tourists come because they consider it unique. We have plenty of other areas better for storage."
Coping with change
Bush has been part of the enterprise since 1999, he said. The shop opened in the early 1970s, when the town wasn’t much more than the Old Village. Back then, Coleman Boulevard was but a road that led to faraway Sullivan’s Island.
Since then, the town has expanded beyond S.C. Highway 41. The shrimpers of Shem Creek have retreated to make room for restaurants and bars. Enormous subdivisions such as Park West and Dunes West — towns within the town — have been built. The outer limit of Mount Pleasant is approaching Awendaw.
The inexorable development has provided many families with nice homes to live in, and it has made the town a work destination for many. It is now common to see morning traffic backing up on the Cooper River Bridge on its way into Mount Pleasant, and a similar density of vehicles on the way out during the evening rush hour.
Suburban growth has left streets such as Coleman Boulevard, Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and Mathis Ferry Road clogged with traffic.
“It is ... important to begin allowing the core of Mount Pleasant to become more urban,” the authors of the Coleman Boulevard and Ben Sawyer Boulevard Revitalization Master Plan wrote in 2008. “Mount Pleasant has doubled in population over the last 15 years and it is now the fourth largest city in the state of South Carolina. If the core of the town is not allowed to become denser, and thereby capture automobile trips through the inherent advantages of mixed-use development, the town is predestining itself to a fate of suburban sprawl, with all the negative connotations that go along with it.”
But some have argued that residential development along Coleman is the culprit, not the solution, and that urban density could ruin the character of this “coastal village.”
“I’d rather see more commercial than residential (development): shops, restaurants,” said Jimmy Bagwell, chairman of the advocacy group Save Shem Creek.
The Boulevard, a large-scale apartment complex built in 2013, sparked a backlash against projects that increase density or that are perceived to be too large or likely to worsen traffic.
“We don’t need more of that kind of development around there,” Bagwell said. “People of Mount Pleasant are tired of dense development and traffic.”
He is far less concerned about the proposed self-storage unit. The developer, Gramling Brothers, already has put up 835 Coleman Blvd., which has The Granary restaurant as an anchor tenant, and 349 W. Coleman Blvd., featuring Kickin’ Chicken.
“I like those two buildings,” Bagwell said. “So I have faith that whatever the Gramling Brothers do, they will try to comply with the residents’ wishes.”
The self-storage project is in a preliminary phase, said Gramling Brothers Vice President of Business Development Mikell Harper. It’s likely to fit the aesthetics of the evolving streetscape. It could include retail on the first floor if negotiations with the town, which provides sewer services and imposes impact fees, succeed.
Initially, Gramling Brothers had big plans for the entire property, which includes the former Boulevard Diner, an auto shop and several other stores: a mixed-use development that included retail, office and residential units. It was conceived to adhere to some of the principles described in the Coleman Boulevard and Ben Sawyer Boulevard Revitalization Master Plan, adding density and convenience, reducing sprawl and traffic. But pushback was strong.
A self-storage facility requires no sewer or full-time staff. It generates little extra traffic and avoids big impact fees. “It’s a very passive use,” Harper said. “Architecturally, it (will look) like some of the other nice buildings along the street.”
Haynie said he has spoken individually to the three County Council members who represent East Cooper, and they agreed a sit-down meeting with the developer is a good idea.
"I would really like to think that we could work with (them)," Haynie said, adding that he was open to annexing the site so Gramling Brothers could pursue other options there.
"To not do that" — to avoid annexation and the town's zoning rules and impact fees and taxes — "is to have all the privileges of being in the town of Mount Pleasant and none of the responsibilities," he said.
Haynie also expressed concern for small businesses that could be affected by any redevelopment. While the town has no explicit mechanism to provide displaced retailers with temporary space or rent assistance, he said it would seek to offer indirect support.
"We’re all about fostering business in the town of Mount Pleasant," Haynie said.
'An institution'
Phil Thomas, owner of Shem Creek Music Center, has heard rumors about redevelopment for years and assumed he could relocate his store temporarily and then move back into a retail space on the site once the project was completed.
When he heard that a self-storage building might be built on the site instead, he was shocked and upset.
“I don’t want to close,” Thomas said. “I will fight to the death.”
Since news broke about the potential fate of Broadway Street, long-time customers have visited the shop to express their support, Thomas said.
“People come in and sit and just bullyrag,” he said. They are mad at the powers-that-be, not the staff of the store, and need to vent.
Bush said he’s never before taken a stand on anything like this, but he felt compelled this time because of what's at stake.
“This is an institution,” he said. "This is more than just a place where you buy a set of strings or park your kid for a lesson. ... It’s worth a fight to keep that kind of thing going, because if this is razed, where are we going to go?”
Harper said he hopes to help current tenants of Peach Orchard Plaza find temporary space if the strip mall is demolished. And if (it’s a big “if”; he said he doesn’t want to get anyone’s hopes up) the solution includes retail space, then perhaps current tenants such as Shem Creek Music Center could return.
Meanwhile, the Coleman Boulevard revitalization project appears to be on ice. No comprehensive vision guides current development. Soon after The Boulevard was built, critics of residential density lobbied for modifications to height and density allowances, the Save Shem Creek group rose to prominence in the community, and the town’s administration changed.
A controversial parking garage recently was finished at Shem Creek. A dense residential project called Earl's Court near the Old Village caused a stir a few years ago. A new office building now is under construction near Vincent Drive. And now Broadway Street appears to be next in line for a new look.
On Oct. 22, Gramling Brothers will petition Charleston County for a zoning variance so it could build a self-storage structure close to Coleman Boulevard and put a parking lot behind it and mostly out of sight. This would align more with the town’s zoning rules, according to Bagwell, a lifelong Mount Pleasant resident and former town councilman who’s following the project closely.
He said the concept of creating a built environment where people live, work and shop — a greener, walkable community — is a noble ideal, “but I’m not sure it’s ever going to be the way Coleman Boulevard develops.”
Contact Adam Parker at aparker@postandcourier.com or 843-937-5902.