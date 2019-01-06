Liz Butler Duren made the cover of Sunday's Life section in The Post and Courier in 2002. It was the story of an adopted girl searching for her birth mom with few clues.
Duren says that article helped her unravel the mystery she was so set on solving. Now, 17 years since her journey began, the Charleston native has released an award-winning memoir and a one-woman act describing what has since transpired.
The one-woman act, "All About You: A True Story," runs at Woolfe Street Playhouse through Jan. 20. Tickets are $15-$25 and available at woolfestreetplayhouse.com.
Q: How did the search for your birth mom begin and what motivated you to find her?
A: I discovered I was adopted when I was 15 after asking for five years. Something in me knew this truth, but my parents chose to keep this information from me. When the final confrontation occurred and my father confessed, it was the most validating and devastating moment of my life. So, now, who was this mystery woman who gave me away, and how was I going to find her? My journey lasted 29 years.
With no Google and Facebook for years, my search was limited, at best, until I was about 27 and met a family lawyer who encouraged me to write to the S.C. Children’s Bureau for my adoption papers. ... They arrived, completely redacted. (This is the inspiration for my book cover.)
Q: How did The Post and Courier article assist in your search?
A: My search was enhanced by decoding the tiny nuggets of info those documents had in them, but every phone call and every hunch just led to another brick wall, until Jennifer Hawes heard my story.
My ... story hit the stands on a Sunday morning, and by 9 a.m. my phone was ringing off the hook. I was getting calls of support, calls throwing shade that I should just be grateful for what I have ... and one call from a fellow adoptee named Heather who had a phone number of an investigator who could help me.
I never imagined it would be another 12 years of waiting.
Q: So, what has happened along that journey?
A: I chose to write my book mainly because I had been telling this story to anyone who would listen since I was 15. Everyone who heard it encouraged me to write this amazing, sad and ultimately uplifting story of family and where you fit into it.
Q: Ah, so read the memoir! What about the one-woman show at Woolfe Street Playhouse?
A: Making this a stage production was always what I really wanted. It’s been an interesting journey as a performer to develop this piece. As an actor (since 16), I have spent years learning my craft and understanding how to apply emotion to someone else's writing, but these are my emotions. It’s interesting to see at any given rehearsal what hits me, when I get choked up or when I feel that old excitement and hope.