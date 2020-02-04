This year, Select Health of South Carolina's First Choice gave away dozens of backpacks filled with school supplies to North Charleston kids as part of its new Repack the Backpack event.

Held in January, the event was a new take on the organization's Jump Start Back to School event. Over the past 11 years, the Jump Start program has helped more than 16,000 families.

Organizers at the recent event gave out backpacks filled with school supplies and conducted health screenings for people of all ages. The event was held in partnership with the city of North Charleston and several other agencies and health care providers.

The organization said around 100 people attended the event.

Former star running back Marcus Lattimore, director of player development for life skills for the University of South Carolina Gamecocks, was there to greet attendees and help hand out supplies.

“It is wonderful that First Choice by Select Health is giving away school supplies at a time when students may need fresh supplies, and that they are also providing important health screenings for everyone in attendance,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said in a press release.

Throughout February and March, Select Health is planning to host football camps with Lattimore in Columbia, Florence and Anderson. Those interested in attending can learn more about the events via the company's website at www.selecthealthofsc.com.