SC's remote workers give tips on setting up a home office during social distancing

Find a space away from noise. Set up your desk at the right height. Make sure you keep consistent hours.

Office workers in the Lowcountry and across the United States have had to adjust to working from home in recent weeks as social distancing mandates to stop the spread of coronavirus require workers to stay ensconced in their homes.

The transition can be a hard one: there's the neighbor's yardwork, children or pets and even that long-forgotten household chore to provide distraction. But Lowcountry workers who have been conducting business out of their homes say the work can be done with a little attention to creating the right environment.

Among the most adaptable is Ben Marley, who runs Prep Monsters, a business that consults with high school students on how to find their preferred college and get in. He's long been using programs like video conferencing software Zoom to talk to students or even mark up practice tests in real time.

Marley has created all sorts of makeshift workspaces, once squeezing into a bathroom in Taiwan. It was the only quiet space in his family's AirBnb, he said, as he had to consult in the early morning with a client in a different time zone.

The most important thing, he said, is to make sure the computer monitor is at about eye level, and they keyboard sits where your hands would naturally fall. An external keyboard is probably necessary for laptop users to achieve that, he said.

"Anything can work. It’s really all about setting things up at the right height," Marley said.

On a recent 10-day stay in a Folly Beach rental, Marley balanced a piece of wood between a stack of buckets and a rolling cabinet on an outdoor patio. It was the only place quiet enough to conduct video calls while his two children, both under age 4, were inside the house with his wife, he said.

At his home in West Ashley, he's usually in the attic, for the same reason: It's insulated from noise.

Software developer Jon Clark said he's also found the need to close a door and isolate himself from his two dogs. Before his current home in Summerville, he lived in a loft and could hear his dogs downstairs.

He also recommended working in a different room than your bedroom, lest you associate work with the place where you need to fall asleep every night.

Before social distancing, Clark did work in an office two or three days a week, and there are some aspects of the schedule he misses, like being able to listen to podcasts or music on the morning commute.

Cheryl Smithem runs her own public relations and design firm with her husband, and she has operated it from home for 12 years. The couple work from different rooms as neither wants to hear the other's calls.

"We (instant message) each other from our offices," she said.

Smithem's desk is one of the more picturesque rooms in the house: a window-covered sunroom with dappled light and a bird feeder outside. It was previously the quilting studio for her mother-in-law, from whom the couple inherited the Summerville house.

The room also includes seating and an external door. In times before the pandemic, clients could enter it directly and sit down for meetings. Like Clark, Smithem said it's separated enough from the rest of the house that it feels like a separate space she associates with work, not home life.

Her routine includes some structure to signal the start of the work day as well.

"I get up every morning, I get dressed, I may not always put makeup on, but I'm presentable and decent and in somewhat work-looking clothes," she said. "That also makes my head go to the 'we are working now' space."

And, she said, it's necessary to get outside and take breaks, something that's easy to forget in the pressure of being self-employed.

"I resisted that for years, before I finally realized if I was in the middle of a thorny problem and couldn't work it out, a bike ride was the perfect thing," Smithem said.