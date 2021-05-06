SC's Episcopal Diocese elects group's first female bishop

The recent election of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina's first female bishop aims to send a bold and resounding message: The Episcopal Church welcomes all.

The Rev. Canon Ruth Woodliff-Stanley was elected May 1 to be the diocese's 15th bishop during a virtual special meeting.

Once consecrated in October, Woodliff-Stanley will be the first female to serve as bishop in the more than 200-year history of the diocese.

She also will be the first full-time bishop of the diocese since 2012. During that time, the religious group has been led by two part-time provisional bishops, with the second retiring in December 2019.

Woodliff-Stanely called the diocese's decision to elect a female to its highest clergy office "bold."

"I'm overjoyed," she said. "I could not have imagined this was going to happen."

Fueled by a passion for racial justice and a commitment to inclusivity, Woodliff-Stanley hopes to engage in reconciliation work in South Carolina.

The bishop-elect has ties to the area; her grandmother was raised in Charleston.

But the minister also has roots elsewhere in the Deep South. Woodliff-Stanley, 58, was raised in Mississippi. She recalls the economic disparity between the state's White and Black communities, caused by systemic racism, she said.

“I’m old enough to remember the horrible segregation signs in restaurants," Woodliff-Stanley said.

She ended up serving as rector over a parish in Colorado — where she was engaged in the work of "anti-racism" — but was fueled to do even more after the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who died of a New York City police officer's chokehold.

A network of faith and community leaders formed in Denver, sowing the seeds of what would eventually become the Black Lives Matter movement in the city.

"Black Lives Matter took on a different flavor (in Denver) because its roots were multiracial," Woodliff-Stanley said.

Among the movement's successes included renaming a neighborhood previously named after a businessman with ties to the Ku Klux Klan, and helping to end the "exception clause" in the state's constitution that permitted slavery as punishment for a crime, a change that Colorado voters approved in 2018.

Woodliff-Stanley said she also supported Black-owned businesses in the state.

Coming to South Carolina, a state with its own struggles in trying to acknowledge its racist past, the bishop said she intends take many of her cues from historically African American congregations and Black clergy leaders.

Woodliff-Stanley will lead 31 churches affiliated with The Episcopal Church and the Anglican Communion in the eastern half of the state. Of those churches, four have African American roots, Woodliff-Stanley said.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

"I really intend to listen to those leaders and take my cues from them," she said.

St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Anson Street in downtown Charleston was established in 1822 as a racially diverse congregation.

Its rector, the Rev. Adam Shoemaker, was one of the several clergy members who helped elect Woodliff-Stanley as bishop.

Not only does she come with a background in social justice, but Woodliff-Stanley brings solid church administrative experience, Shoemaker said.

The bishop-elect serves as canon for strategic change for the Dioceses of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York. She is also the senior vice president for strategic change with the Episcopal Church Building Fund.

“I believe she will be an able shepherd for the diocese," Shoemaker said.

Woodliff-Stanely assumes the helm of the church at a poignant period in the diocese's history.

Many congregations are still remote after the pandemic forced churches to minister virtually.

"I think it has made them more creative," she said.

The church will retain its focus on inclusivity and remains LGBTQ-affirming, she said.

As the church eyes the future, it will continue to embrace everyone and promote God's justice and reconciliation, Woodliff-Stanley said.

"That’s really what I think the people of the diocese have asked me to anchor in, and that's what I intend to do," she said.

She also will take leadership amid legal disputes between the diocese and the group who broke away from the Episcopal Church in 2012.

A South Carolina circuit judge ruled last year congregations that broke away from the Episcopal Church in 2012 can keep their properties.

The Episcopal Church has legally challenged the 2020 court decision.

The Episcopal diocese represents more than 7,500 members, more than 100 priests and 15 deacons who are either canonically resident, or licensed to serve, in the diocese.