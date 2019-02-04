S.C. State University will mark the 51st anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre with three days of events this week on its Orangeburg campus.
4 p.m. Wednesday: Post and Courier writer Adam Parker, whose biography "Outside Agitator: The Civil Rights Struggle of Cleveland Sellers Jr." was released late last year by Hub City Press, will discuss the freedom struggle of the 1960s. He will be accompanied by Sellers. Both author and "agitator" will answer questions and sign books. The event takes place in the Fine Arts Building.
“I'm excited to bring the remarkable story of Cleveland Sellers to the campus of S.C. State University, a school that played a central role in Sellers' life,” Parker said in a statement.
“It was there that the Orangeburg Massacre took place in February 1968. It was there that unarmed black students protesting segregation in town and unequal treatment on campus were gunned down by state troopers. It was there that Sellers imagined he might continue his own education. It was there that the trajectory of his life took a fateful turn. This is important history that too few of us fully appreciate."
1 p.m. Thursday: The documentary "While I Breathe, I Hope" will be screened in the Fine Arts Building. The film recounts Bakari Sellers' 2014 campaign for lieutenant governor of South Carolina. Sellers is the son of Cleveland Sellers Jr. He was the state's youngest black legislator ever, winning a seat in the House of Representatives at age 22 and serving from 2006 to 2014.
Today, Sellers is a practicing attorney and CNN commentator. He will appear at the screening with director Emily Harrold to discuss the film.
"While I Breathe, I Hope" also will be broadcast by "AfroPoP: The Ultimate Cultural Exchange," the award-winning public television documentary series, at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 on the World channel. Viewers can stream it at worldchannel.org and PBS.org and using PBS apps.
4 p.m. Thursday: A student re-enactment protest recalling the original protest on Feb. 6, 1968, at the All-Star Bowling Lanes, will take current students and others from the campus to the bowling alley.
In 1968, the bowling alley owner continued to insist on a whites-only policy, prompting students at S.C. State College and the adjacent Claflin College to gather in protest. It was the first of three days of acute unrest that culminated on night of Feb. 8 with the shooting of unarmed students on campus by state troopers. Three were killed and at least 28 injured in what was one of the bloodiest episodes of the civil rights movement.
11 a.m. Friday: Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who represented the families of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, will deliver the keynote address at a commemoration ceremony held in the Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium at the front of the S.C. State campus.
Following the ceremony, a wreath laying and memorial flame lighting ceremony will be held in nearby Legacy Plaza, where a monument pays tribute to the students who were killed: Henry Smith, Samuel Hammond and Delano Middleton.