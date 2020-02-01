South Carolina State University will host two events commemorating the 52nd anniversary of the Orangeburg Massacre, the first-ever shooting by law enforcement on a college campus.

The Orangeburg Massacre refers to four days in early February 1968 when students at S.C. State and Claflin College protested a segregated bowling alley and demanded change in the city and on campus.

The protests prompted officials to impose curfews, restrict movement in Orangeburg and seek assistance from the FBI and National Guard. The unrest culminated in a burst of violence on the night of Feb. 8 when state troopers fired buckshot into a large group of unarmed black students gathered at the edge of campus, killing three — Henry Smith and Samuel Hammond and high school student Delano Middleton — and injuring at least 28.

Cleveland Sellers Jr., a civil rights activist from nearby Denmark and member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, was the only person convicted of a crime, though the charges were dubious and eventually he was pardoned by the state.

The killings were never investigated formally by the state of South Carolina, and many involved or affected continue to seek some kind of appropriate resolution.

Following are the free events: