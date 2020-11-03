SC sees an increase in opioid deaths for fifth year in a row

While South Carolina is still on the lookout for the potential of another wave of COVID-19 cases, the opioid epidemic is still a looming threat.

The year 2019 marks the fifth year in a row that South Carolina has seen an increase in its opioid-involved overdose deaths. Between 2018 and 2019, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in opioid related deaths by seven percent from 816 to 876.

Health experts say this ongoing increase in deaths in recent years has been expected.

“We’re still seeing right now the very front end of what we’ve seen coming for a long time," said Joshua Smith, the clinical director of the Center for Drug and Alcohol Programs at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Making progress

The current opioid epidemic was decades in the making, Smith said. The deaths that are being reported now, he said, are following years of over-prescribing and poorly regulated opioid distribution strategies.

Youth using opioids recreationally, former party scene individuals and medical patients are the biggest opioid use demographic, Smith said.

Experts argue that some of the deaths and patients that are being seen now were likely introduced to opioids years ago. “Because their disease has just progressed," he said.

Gil Kerlikowske, an active member with the Charleston area's Addiction Crisis Task Force, said he agrees. Kerlikowske is also the former director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

He said it took a while for the public, and even some experts, to realize there was a brewing opioid crisis.

“This is a legally manufactured, legally prescribed drug," he said.

Counties statewide have been impacted differently by the drug crisis. Dorchester County saw more than a 50% decrease in its opioid-involved deaths, recording 14 deaths in 2019.

Neighboring Charleston County reported 107 deaths in 2019 versus the 100 it saw in 2018.

Some health officials see the counties with decreases as a sign that the work put into addressing the opioid crisis is working. In a press release, Gov. Henry McMaster related the decrease to the work done by the state’s Opioid Emergency Response Team.

"But there is still much work to be done in combating the growing epidemic of opioid misuse and addiction," he said.

According to Kerlikowske, the Addiction Crisis Task Force had gotten better with outreach before COVID-19. One example he gave involved an individual who had an overdose experience in North Charleston but lived in Mount Pleasant. In that scenario, a few days later, a law enforcement representative and a social worker specializing in addiction would visit the person and offer resources to help their addiction.

Many law enforcement officials in the Charleston area were learning they weren't going to arrest their way out of the opioid crisis, he said.

“We were really making a lot of progress," he said.

The 2019 opioid-involved death increase also wasn't a completely bad sign to some officials. Sara Goldsby is the director of the S.C. Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services.

She said the department has worked to ensure that every county in South Carolina has access to the agency's resources. For the last couple of years, she said, the increase in deaths has been getting smaller and smaller.

Between 2017 and 2018, opioid-involved deaths increased by 68 cases. From 2018 to 2019, it went up by 60.

“We’re seeing the efforts really make a difference," she said.

Epidemic and pandemic

The big worry now among experts involves the COVID-19 pandemic. Most addiction services have had to readjust to be done remotely.

Many addiction patients went from seeing providers in-person to having virtual sessions. Kerlikowske said many of the Addiction Crisis Task Force's outreach efforts have had to pause because of the pandemic.

Smith and his colleagues at MUSC see maintaining accountability during treatment as a new hurdle. The act of routinely showing up to a treatment appointment or drug screening was one way patients could hold themselves accountable, Smith said.

“People with addictions treatment need that accountability," he said.

Health officials note that 2020's opioid data will likely be more alarming. And some of the preliminary data is pointing to that outcome.

Goldsby said first responders in South Carolina are seeing a 50 percent increase in suspected overdoses this month compared to previous years.

Ongoing issues like anxiety, depression and lack of social interactions, she said, are adding to the problem. Many people often turn to drugs to address two things, she said. “That's to either feel good or not feel bad," she said.

The best thing experts say community members can do is to educate themselves on the opioid crisis and resources for treatment. Residents can visit justplainkillers.com for additional statewide information.

Having a naloxone nasal spray called Narcan in the home is helpful as well. The spray is used to treat an emergency opioid overdose situation by keeping a person breathing.

The DAODAS spent more than $2.7 million to make Narcan available statewide.

“It really is, in a lot of cases, just something to have in the medicine cabinet," Goldsby said.

More than $2.5 million in Department of Justice grants will also be given to the state of South Carolina to fight drug abuse and addiction. This is part of a more than $341 million in a nationwide grant program by the Department of Justice.

But one of the biggest things experts believe residents can do to help is through understanding recovery. Addiction is a chronic illness. Experts emphasize that relapse shouldn't be looked at as a moral failing.

Kerlikowske said treatment is less like breaking an arm and more like addressing diabetes or high blood pressure.

"It's a lifetime commitment," he said.