SC native Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Golden Globe for Best Actor

"Black Panther" star and Anderson native Chadwick Boseman, who died last year at 43, won a Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama at the Feb. 28 virtual awards ceremony for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

The recognition by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association further burnishes Boseman's acclaim as one of the finest actors on film and one who was able to illuminate the Black American experience for the world.

Other nominees in the category included Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”).

The actor and playwright was known for leading roles in films including “Black Panther,” “42” and “Marshall.” At the virtual awards ceremony, his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award, saying, “He would thank God. He would thank his parents. He would thank his ancestors for their guidance and sacrifices.”

Boseman, who is of Gullah descent, died in August from colon cancer, which he had been silently battling while filming his award-winning performance.

Results of the Golden Globes are widely thought to presage those of the Academy Awards, thus teeing the performers up for potential wins in what are considered the highest achievement in the film industry

The actor won for his mesmerizing role as trumpeter Levee in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The Netflix production is a film adaptation of the play by renowned American playwright August Wilson (1945-2005), who is widely regarded as the preeminent dramatist of the Black American experience.

Boseman was a longtime admirer of Wilson. In a 2013 piece for the Los Angeles Times, the actor told how he was first captivated by the playwright at the age of 10 when he accompanied his brother to a rehearsal of Wilson’s “Fences.” Previously interested mainly in sports, his experience with the work ignited a lifelong interest in the dramatic arts.

In the article, Boseman wrote, “Although I did not have a trained ear or an understanding of aesthetic to fully appreciate the poetry and the analysis of script, it was the first time I had seen something written that captured the richness of how people I knew spoke.”

Discover Charleston's hidden history. Uncover more stories from Charleston's 350 years of history that have been long forgotten over time. Sign up for this 5-part newsletter course to learn about key historical moments that aren't told in the story of Charleston. Email

Sign Up!

He went on to say, “Wilson mastered the ability of consistently reaching such hypnotic incantations in his writing that, in my opinion no other playwright rivals him, including Shakespeare."

The awards nods at this year's Golden Globes continue a year of similarly high-profile transfers from stage to screen. Those include “Hamilton,” Lin-Manuel Miranda's blockbuster Broadway musical filmed for the screen by Walt Disney Productions, and “The Prom,” another Broadway musical from Netflix. Both were nominated for Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy, which was won by “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios).

There were other 2021 Golden Globe nominees with South Carolina connections, as well.

Viola Davis was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture-Drama for her portrayal of legendary blues singer Ma Rainey in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” In recent years, she has shared the significance of her childhood home in St. Matthews on the site of a former plantation. The award was won by Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”).

Bill Murray, a Charleston resident, was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role as the father in “On the Rocks” from Apple TV+. The award went to Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”). Murray has since been trending for his Zoom appearance in a vibrant Hawaiian shirt sipping a martini.

There is also a connection with Leslie Odom Jr. who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor-Motion Picture for his role in “One Night in Miami…” His great-grandfather, who he knew during his childhood, was a sharecropper in South Carolina.

Boseman's legacy was poignantly evident in an awards ceremony skit featuring Tik Tok star La'Ron Hines. In it, Hines asked young children about various performers nominated this year. The responses were full of amusing fabrications, but for one: To a child, each knew the name Chadwick Boseman, citing his role as the superhero Black Panther.