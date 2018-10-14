S.C. Humanities names
2018 award winners
South Carolina Humanities has named four recipients of the 2018 Governor’s Awards in the Humanities: Anne Cleveland, director of the Charleston Library Society; Bobby Donaldson, historian and educator; Sara June Goldstein, literary arts advocate; and Cecil Williams, South Carolina photographer.
This year, the new “Fresh Voices in the Humanities Award” has been established to recognize individuals working in unique and innovative ways to use culture and history to bring people together, but whose efforts have gone relatively unnoticed beyond their communities.
The winners for the inaugural year of this award are Anna Catherine (AC) Parham for her work in bringing humanities-based education opportunities to victims of violence and her work with youth as an Obama Foundation Leadership Corps member; and Adrienne Burris, the founder and director of Greenville Wordsmiths, a nonprofit that empowers kids ages 7-14 to discover and share their voices through writing.
The Governor’s Awards in the Humanities Luncheon will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 25, at the USC Alumni Center, 900 Senate St., Columbia. Table sponsorships are available, as well as individual tickets. Call 803-771-2477 or go to www.schumanities.org.
—Adam Parker
Rodney Atkins to play
Coastal Carolina Fair
Coastal Carolina Fair, the Ladson-based event featuring thrill rides, deep-fried food and live music, has announced its entertainment lineup.
Country star and headliner Rodney Atkins will perform on Nov. 2. Other music performers include Joe Nichols on opening night, Oct. 25; Walker Hayes on Oct. 26; Jo Dee Messina on Oct. 27; Lalo Mora on Oct. 28; ASIA featuring John Payne on Oct. 29; An Evening With Building 429 on Oct. 30; Resurrection: A Journey Tribute on Nov. 1; High Valley on Nov. 3; and Brady Smith Band with Saluda Shoals on Nov. 4.
Other entertainment includes fair rides such as the circling Crazy Mouse, spooky Haunted Mansion, spinning Gravitron, free-flying Space Roller, giant swing tower The Vertigo and terrifying Mega Drop.
There will also be a tiger performance, art shows, a honey competition, dancers and a petting zoo.
The fairis open Thursday, Oct. 25 through Sunday, Nov. 4, weeknights from 3-9 p.m. with an hour extension on Friday nights. On weekends, the fairgrounds are open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
There is a discount admission of $6-$10 through Oct. 24, which can be purchased online at coastalcarolinafair.org. Visit the website for a full lineup and more information.
—Kalyn Oyer
C of C choir concert
marks Taylor's 20th year
The College of Charleston Concert Choir and Madrigal Singers will present a “Concert Choir Alumni Celebration Concert” at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Circular Congregational Church, 150 Meeting St.
The concert marks Director of Choral Activities Rob Taylor’s 20th anniversary season with the choral program at the college. The Concert Choir will sing repertoire of the past 20 years, and will be joined by alumni for a performance of Ralph Vaughan William’s monumental motet “Lord thou hast been our refuge.”
“Choirs from the College's choral area have performed at six national choral conferences and four regional conferences," Taylor noted in a statement. "These are the biggest honors a domestic choir can be awarded by the choral community, and it is a tribute to the current and past choir members whose hard work and devotion have led to excellence at the highest levels."
Admission is $10 at the door; students are admitted free of charge. For more information call 843-953-5927.
—Adam Parker
Taylor Festival Choir
in musical state of mind
The Taylor Festival Choir, in partnership with the Sophia Institute and Circular Congregational Church, will present a concert titled "Music and Mindfulness" at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the church, 150 Meeting St.
The program features "heart-filling, spirit-enriching repertoire" including Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings arranged for choir, "On Meditation" by Brian Galante and spirituals by Moses Hogan. A wine tasting and silent auction will follow the program, with proceeds benefiting the Taylor Music Group.
Music has been shown to foster serenity, well-being, increased cognition, pleasure and more. Rob Taylor will lead his professional choir in performances of music that advances the concept of mindfulness while the Rev. Jeremy Rutledge will offer related narratives.
Tickets cost $25 for general seating and $35 for preferred seating and can be purchased at www.tmgcharleston.com. Wine tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the box office. Admission to the silent auction is free for all ticketholders.
—Adam Parker
Terrace Theater screens
Bill Murray documentary
The Terrace Theater, located at 1956 Maybank Highway, James Island, will screen "The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned from a Mythical Man" at 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16.
The documentary, directed by Tommy Avallone, examines urban legends about the elusive star, who lives part-time in the Charleston area. It includes interviews with people who recount their interactions with Murray.
The movie premiered at the South by Southwest festival in March. It will be released in select theaters Oct. 25 and on demand the following day.
—Adam Parker
Follypalooza street fest
a fundraiser for cancer
The 11th annual Follypalooza family-friendly street festival is set for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20 on Folly Beach's Center Street. Restaurants will offer their fare alongside more than 40 food, art and fashion vendors. Live entertainment will be provided by Sunny Ledfurd, The Ol’ 55s, The Joint Chiefs and others. A children's area will make room for dancing with dinos, glitter body art, spin art, stilt walking, inflatables, carnival games and arts and crafts.
Founded in 2007, Follypalooza raises money for Folly Beach residents in need of financial support due to medical ailments.
Advance tickets for the festival are $6 online or $5 (cash) at City Hall or the Folly library. Tickets at the gate are $10 cash. Go to VisitFolly.com. No pets, coolers, outside beverages, bikes, skateboards or similar items. All bags are subject to search upon entry.
If you are interested in sponsoring the event, vending, volunteering or donating, write to Follypalooza4Cancer@gmail.com.
—Adam Parker
N. Charleston Arts Fest
poster contest underway
The City of North Charleston is calling upon South Carolina visual artists to participate in the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest Poster Design Competition. The winning piece will become the official poster for the 2019 festival, scheduled for May 1-5, and will be featured on all promotional materials and merchandise.
The winning artist will receive a $500 purchase award and a solo exhibition at the North Charleston City Gallery during May 2019. In addition, the winning piece will become part of the City of North Charleston’s Public Art Collection, which is displayed throughout City Hall.
The deadline to submit works for the competition is Saturday, Dec. 15.
There is no entry fee for the competition, which is open to South Carolina residents age 18 and older. Entries must be submitted online at www.NorthCharlestonCulturalArtsDepartment.Slideroom.com. Artists may enter a maximum of three pieces into the competition.
Previous Arts Fest Design Competition winners include Hamed Mahmoodi of Greenville (2018), Judy McSween of Charleston (2017), Lisa Shimko of Charleston (2016), Karole Turner Campbell of North Charleston (2015); Amiri Gueka Farris of Bluffton (2014); Linda Elksnin of Mount Pleasant (2013); Elena Barna of North Charleston (2012); and Pedro Rodriguez of Goose Creek (2011).
For more information about the 2019 North Charleston Arts Fest, go to NorthCharlestonArtsFest.com, call the City of North Charleston Cultural Arts Department office at 843-740-5854 or email culturalarts@northcharleston.org.
—Adam Parker
JCC WoW presents
unique comedy show
The Charleston JCC Without Walls Bookfest presents "StandUp For Peace Comedy Night" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Midtown Theater, 2816 Azalea Drive, North Charleston. The event features Jewish comic Scott Blakeman and Muslim comic Dean Obeidallah, who strive to build bridges and resolve conflict with a show that's been received enthusiastically on college campuses and at theaters across the country.
This program is made possible thanks to financial support from the Charleston Jewish Federation. General admission tickets are $35. Go to https://charlestonjcc.org/event/standupforpeace/.
—Adam Parker
Parks Conservancy
holds two arts events
The Charleston Parks Conservancy will celebrate Art in the Parks Week with two events open to the public.
An Art in the Parks Reception is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St. The public is invited to hear from Georgia-based artist Joseph Dreher (known as JOEKINGATL). In April, Dreher installed four large-scale sculptures in Hampton Park, kicking off the Conservancy’s Art in the Parks program. The installation, called “Plant Vitae,” is located on the southern edge of Hampton Park along Mary Murray Drive.
Dreher will talk about his inspiration for these works and his creative process. One of his sculptures will be on display in front of Redux Contemporary Art Center. This event is free and open to the public. Light food and drinks will be served.
Art in the Parks at Twilight is planned for 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, at Hampton Park. The public can get a final look at Dreher’s sculptures before they are removed. He will be on hand to answer questions.
Live artists will be working during the event; local band Lumberjack Time Traveler will perform; and food will be available for purchase from Blackense Soul Food Hibachi food cart. Admission is free.
The Conservancy launched its Art in the Parks program in 2017. The program supports the installation of temporary public art in city parks. For more information, go to www.charlestonparksconservancy.org.
—Adam Parker