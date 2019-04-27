It might be time to cut down that wisteria.
The Chinese and Japanese varieties of the woody vine, while picturesque, are considered invasive — a species foreign to the area that's capable of crowding out native plants. When that happens, insects, birds and the rest of the local food chain suffers.
Invasive species are a leading cause of plant and animal extinction in South Carolina.
But despite these species' propensity to take over the regions they inhabit, some of them can be found in local garden centers.
Sharleen Johnson, president of the Lowcountry chapter of the S.C. Native Plant Society, said she's seen wisteria take down full-grown trees by slowly strangling them. She's also seen neighbors plant the vine, which is popular for its indigo-purple draping blooms in spring.
As development of the Lowcountry continues, Johnson said one of the most effective remedies to losing wild habitat is choosing native plants instead. That's what actually supplies habitat and food for local animals, she said.
"If you plant native species in your yard, you’re more likely to attract butterflies," Johnson said. "You also need a lot of caterpillars and other insects to support birds."
There are some invasive plants that are actually banned from sale and transport in the state, said Sherry Aultman, the invasive species program coordinator at Clemson University. The state's official Plant Pest List is an accounting of almost 100 varieties of trees, vines and shrubs that can't be found in nurseries by law.
It's not just illegal to sell or transport one of the species on the list. It's also prohibited to allow an already-planted specimen to escape a residential yard or private property.
That's how many plants have proliferated across the landscape. Not every species that's become a menace is regulated, however.
One example is the pernicious Bradford pear; the tree is a favorite of some commercial sellers because it is quick to grow, Aultman said, and because it blooms prominently in the spring.
But as a landscape tree, it's relatively useless because the wood is soft and prone to breaking. Bradfords wreak havoc in Upstate ice storms, Aultman said.
Though the tree was bred to be sterile, cross-pollination with native pears has allowed the Bradford to spread prominently across the state, stealing habitat from native plants in the process.
"When you look at something like Bradford pears, there’s not enough money in the world to clean that problem up. It’s like kudzu," Aultman said, referring to the omnipresent vine that was introduced in the South for soil erosion and which has taken over whole stretches of forest.
A more common scourge in the forests of the Lowcountry is Chinese privet, a small, woody shrub that's favored because it grows quickly. But the plant has migrated to take over the understory of woodlands throughout the area.
"It’s one of those unfortunately convenient plants," Johnson said, despite its ability to escape local yards.
Other invasive plants commonly found in garden centers include:
- Autumn olive (Elaeagnus umbellate), a woody shrub with small red berries;
- Morning glory (Ipomoea), a blooming, trailing vine usually sold as seed;
- English ivy (Hedera helix), which can work in some settings, Aultman said, but easily grows out of control;
- And Golden bamboo (Phyllostachys aurea), which is sometimes grown for privacy screens.
Johnson, an ecologist with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources who joined the Native Plant Society as a hobbyist gardener, said she mostly goes to native plant sales nowadays. The society holds two such sales a year, in mid-March and mid-October, Johnson said.
One local nursery, Roots and Shoots, specializes in native plantings. But without guidance and a watchful eye, it's easy to pick up the wrong plant, Johnson said.
"It's easy to be confused about what is native and what is not," she said.