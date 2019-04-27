More Information

While some local nurseries may carry invasive species, here are some alternative options for spring planting.

Trees: Instead of the invasive Chinaberry or tree of heaven, try a redbud or red maple, which is best for poorly-drained yards.

Shrubs: Instead of the invasive Chinese privet or Autumn Olive, try a blueberry bush (in well-draining full sun) or a beautyberry in shade.

Vines: instead of wisteria, which can choke native trees, try coral honeysuckle or trumpet vine

Source: Sharleen Johnson / Lowcountry Chapter of the Native Plant Society