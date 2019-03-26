James Island resident Tanner Knox knows all too well the impact of dental health on the entire body. In 2010 his father, Roy, had to get intensive surgery on a heart valve following an oral infection from braces.
"It's something that I definitely keep in mind," the 28-year-old Knox said. "I'm pretty strict on my oral health regimen for sure."
Though what happened to Knox's father would be considered rare and not a case of neglect, dental experts stress that patients need to be aware of the risks that come with not considering their dental health since it can directly impact their physical well-being.
Recently, a 2019 study found that a common oral bacteria was directly linked to colorectal cancer. In simple terms, the studies found the bacteria present in cancer cells as a sort of a cancer facilitator. The same bacteria that is in gum disease can be helping cancer grow in the colon.
Dr. Frank Adams, who is Tanner Knox's dentist and owner of Bridge Dental in Charleston, said information like that doesn't surprise him.
“There’s an old saying in dental school, 'all health begins with oral health,'" he said.
In the United states, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that nearly 50 percent of people between the ages of 30 and older have some form of periodontal disease, which is an infection in the area around the teeth. The disease, generally referred to as gum disease, usually comes from a buildup of the bacteria-filled, sticky film called plaque.
One of the most common and mildest forms of the disease is gingivitis and a key symptom is the bleeding of gums.
With the relationship with colorectal cancer, the link between oral health and the cancer involves a bacteria that is often present in periodontal disease. Fusobacterium nucleatum, also known as F. nucleatum, appears in both healthy and unhealthy individuals.
Studies have shown it to be one of the most common bacteria in the oral cavity. When it comes to colorectal cancer, the bacteria stimulates key colorectal cancer cells and as a result increases the growth of the cancer.
“The mouth, when it is infected, will infect the entire body," Dr. John Comisi a professor of dental medicine at the Medical University of South Carolina.
But the impact of oral health doesn't end there. Studies have also linked F. nucleatum to other conditions like arthritis, Alzheimer's, respiratory tract infections and cardiovascular disease.
For a lot health conditions, poor oral health can feed symptoms of other conditions. One of the key reasons is the infection component, Dr. Comisi said.
“We’re really not thinking about dental disease as an infection." Comisi said.
Adams said, "gum disease is a bacterial infection."
Both Adams and Comisi explained that inflammation and an infection in the mouth can seep into the bloodstream and cause a whole host of additional problems. Poor oral hygiene and smoking allow for bacteria in the mouth to flourish.
What a lot dentists and specialists are trying to do now, according to Comisi, is emphasize the severity of an infection in the mouth. While most of us are aware that a condition like strep throat has an infectious component, we don't tend to look at something like a cavity the same way, he said.
For 68-year-old Roy Knox, it was a combination of getting braces and having an artificial heart valve that left him vulnerable. Knox said that his doctors explained to him that an infection from his mouth got into his bloodstream and infected the artificial valve.
This resulted in Knox having to go through a 13-hour surgery to get the valve replaced.
“Just from an oral infection from the braces," Knox said.
Now before and after a dental cleaning, he takes antibiotics to prevent any possible infection. With more awareness Knox might have known that it is sometimes suggested that for some people with his heart condition to take antibiotics for an oral procedure.
“That’ll be just a simple thing to do to not to go through what I went through," Knox said.
Adams suggest that patients monitor their diet as well when it comes to oral hygiene. Though drinking one or two sodas a day is fine he said, if it takes a person over an hour to finish one soda, that can be especially damaging to their teeth.
"You don’t want to be sipping on them all day long,” he said.
Because something like soda is so acidic, it can create an environment in the mouth where plaque and bacteria can thrive. If left unchecked, that eventually leads to gingivitis and eventually severe periodontal disease.
Since oral bacteria is communicable, doctors also advise parents to not only educate their children on prioritizing good oral health, but also ensure that they themselves are prioritizing it.
“The healthier the parent’s mouth, the healthier the child’s," Comisi said.
Many dental experts acknowledge that a lot of the ownership of oral health has to fall on individuals.
A common misconception among patients, Comisi said, is that people think that it's natural for a person to lose teeth in old age. A person can in fact live their whole life with their teeth, he said.
Though people can come in for a routine cleaning to help prevent things like tooth decay, they still need to have good practices of their own to prevent tooth decay daily.
“I can’t go home with them," Adams said.