SC childhood cancer treatment advocates hope action follows DIPG awareness day

While some cancerous diseases are widely recognized nationwide, some rare childhood diseases garner less attention though they are just as deadly.

Many parents who had children with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a rare type of brain tumor with a low survival rate, didn't know anything about the disease that would eventually take away their loved one.

For years, parents in the Palmetto State have been working to change that. Randy Hinton continues to tell people about his daughter Haley, who succumbed to DIPG at 5 years old.

"She did not have a mean bone in her body," Hinton said of his daughter, who died in 2005. "She very seldom argued with her sister, or anybody else."

Hinton worked in 2015 to get South Carolina to designate May 11 as a formal day bringing attention to the disease. More recently, dozens of states, including South Carolina, joined a national effort in recognizing May 17 as Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma Awareness Day.

The illness affects 200 to 400 children in the nation each year. It is the second most common cancer in children and the leading cause of death from pediatric brain cancer.

For Summerville resident Kristine Schaffer, whose ministry Kristine’s Joy for Kids Founding Hope raises money for families with children battling cancer, awareness is only the first step.

She would like to see an oncologist specializing in DIPG in a Charleston-area hospital, and more funds available to families who have to travel long distances for treatment.

“It is a hardship on the families," she said. “There’s nothing like being home and being surrounded by friends and family to help you with the process."

Parents are also hoping for increased availability of clinical trials.

Sign up for the Charleston Hot Sheet Get a weekly list of tips on pop-ups, last minute tickets and little-known experiences hand-selected by our newsroom in your inbox each Thursday. Email

Sign Up!

Some parents agree that today's cancer treatments are largely out-of-date, noting that radiation, which was used on Neil Armstrong's daughter in the '60s, remains the standard today.

Hinton said hospitals should adopt modern approaches or alternative forms of treatment, such as CBD oil and use of antineoplastic drugs, like one he said that has been used in Houston. He said he knows of one child who survived more than six years with the disease using CBD treatment.

Columbia residents Chance and Heather Mazzell noticed something going on with their daughter, Olivia, when she began limping her first week of kindergarten.

Doctors originally thought she may have had a mild stroke until medical tests revealed a tumor. Olivia was diagnosed with DIPG in August 2018.

The cancer progressed quickly, and within 14 days Olivia was on a ventilator. The next four months, she could only communicate with her eyes.

During Olivia's illness, her parents fought hard to get treatments being used in clinical trials. Chance said the drug company denied Olivia, although the organization originally had approved her for the trials.

Now, Chance, who also said Olivia benefitted from CBD and THC treatments, said he and his wife advocate for the right-to-try, a concept that would allow more patients with life-threatening conditions to try Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs for "off label" uses.

“No matter how bad they are, they shouldn’t be denied access to treatment. Period," Chance said. "That should be up to the patient or parent of the patient.”

While Randy Hinton is glad DIPG is getting more attention, he said the day of awareness must be accompanied by concrete action.

"In all seriousness and all candor, awareness days, if they are not followed by action, and action is not followed by results, then awareness days become a moot point," he said.