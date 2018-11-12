Ever since a groundbreaking, but expensive medication called Sovaldi hit the market in late 2013, the South Carolina Medicaid agency has spent nearly $100 million on hepatitis C treatment, accounting for more than 3 percent of the agency's total pharmacy spending.
After drug rebates were factored in, the total cost dropped to about $47 million, S.C. Medicaid Director Joshua Baker said.
“We believe that the treatment has done largely what it is intended to do,” Baker said.
When Gilead Sciences introduced Sovaldi to the market in 2013, the drug cured 80 to 90 percent of all patients who had been diagnosed with hepatitis C. It was the first of its kind to eradicate hepatitis C in most patients and because of this, the drug company justified its price tag. Sovaldi cost more than $60,000 per patient for a 12-week course of treatment. Each pill was priced at approximately $1,000.
In response, most health insurance companies placed restrictions on which patients qualified to receive the drug.
In South Carolina, for example, hepatitis C patients who were covered by Medicaid had to be recommended by a specialist. They needed to show signs of severe liver damage and were required to abstain from any substance use. Even with those restrictions in place, South Carolina Medicaid spent more than $8 million on the drug for only 119 patients in 2015.
Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by a virus of the same name, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Though it is possible for the virus to be short-term, for most people, the infection can remain in the body and cause lifelong illness, liver damage and, in some cases, liver cancer. It is spread through the blood, by sharing needles, for example. Many baby boomers contracted the virus decades ago through blood transfusions or organ transplants.
Since 2013, more drugs like Sovaldi that can cure the disease have been introduced to the market. This has lowered the average price to around $25,000 per treatment. Today, Medicaid patients only need a hepatitis C diagnosis and a recommendation from a specialist to qualify for one of these drugs, Baker said.
“Our focus is very much on access," he said.
BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, the largest private health insurance company in South Carolina, would not disclose how much it has spent on hepatitis C drugs since 2013, but Dr. Matthew Bartels, a vice president at the insurer, said hepatitis C treatments remain expensive. The challenge now, he said, is balancing the treatment with other expenditures since the drugs still represent a big portion of the overall spending on prescription medication.
"While market competition has led to a lowering of costs, the drugs still remain very expensive," Bartels said.
An average 3,500 cases of chronic hepatitis C are reported to the South Carolina health department each year. It is one of the most commonly reported diseases in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.