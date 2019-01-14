The S.C. Arts Commission, a grant-making state agency that works to increase public participation in the arts, is losing its director, Ken May, who is set to retire at the end of June, after 33 years with the organization.
May has served as director since 2010, when the agency was tested by a pervasive economic recession and a hostile political environment. Three governors — Mark Sanford, Nikki Haley and Henry McMaster — have attempted to cut funding earmarked for the agency, but each time, May has led a successful effort to push back and gain critical bipartisan support from legislators (who override vetoes), artists and public advocates.
The Arts Commission is a significant contributor to the state's nearly $10 billion creative economy. Last fiscal year, the commission distributed more than $4 million in grants to 44 of 46 South Carolina counties and oversaw programming in all 46.
“Ken has served our state admirably during a distinguished career, and he cares deeply and works tirelessly to advance the arts in South Carolina,” said SCAC Board of Directors Chairman Henry Horowitz of Greenville. “This is a loss for the statewide arts community, but (the commission) has advanced to lofty places and serves more citizens and visitors because of Ken’s hard, diligent work. He’s leaving the agency in a great position with a terrific reputation on state and national levels.”
May will remain in his position during the first part of the year, as the new legislative session gets underway, to advance the agency's agenda and assist with a transition. Incoming Arts Commission Board Chairwoman Dee Crawford of Aiken is overseeing a national search to fill the executive director position.
“Early in my working life, after a few years in for-profit business, I became sure of two things: that I wanted to work in the arts, which have always been my passion, and that I wanted to be of service — to make a positive difference in people’s lives," May said in a statement. "Working at the South Carolina Arts Commission has given me an extraordinary opportunity to do both of those things, and I am deeply grateful for that.”
May was one of the principal architects of the Arts in Basic Curriculum Project, which has driven statewide improvement in arts education for all students for more than 30 years. He also secured funding for major rural community development initiatives that rely on the arts.
Currently, he serves on nationwide boards for the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies and Grantmakers in the Arts. He also serves on the board for South Arts, a consortium of nine southern state arts agencies based in Atlanta.
“Ken guided the Arts Commission to make significant progress in several rural South Carolina communities. The ‘Art of Community: Rural S.C.’ program is a national model for others to find success using the arts to revitalize places where other solutions failed," Crawford said. "Our artists are turning into entrepreneurs, helping themselves make sustainable careers and changing the outlook in their communities.”
Crawford hopes a new executive director is in place by the time May leaves. She is hopeful the next executive director expands on the work in rural communities and makes it a goal to develop more leaders in the arts statewide.