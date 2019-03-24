PRINCE: The Last Interview. Introduction by Hanif Abdurraqib. Melville House. 144 pages. $16.99.
Music came so easily to Prince, one of the most difficult things in his purple life was convincing others that he was real.
Prince was human, though. We confirmed it in the worst way on April 21, 2016, when he was found dead inside an elevator at Paisley Park, the suburban Minnesota recording studio that he treated as a laboratory, a bunker and a vault. Since then, we’ve been bombarded with books about the reclusive virtuoso, all of which seem to prove how unknowable he ultimately was.
For those hoping to not-know him a little better, there’s “Prince: The Last Interview and Other Conversations,” a new compilation of profiles and Q&As previously published in a delightfully disparate array of outlets, including Minnesota Daily, Rolling Stone, Vegetarian Times, Yahoo! Internet Life and Prince’s high school newspaper.
Unsurprisingly, these 10 interviews uphold Prince’s reputation for being tight-lipped with his interrogators, but occasionally playful. When Ben Greenman asks him about “cybersex” in 1997, Prince winks back with six words: “Ain’t nothin’ like the real thang.” But he also knew how to deflate a discussion. In a 1985 interview with MTV, when asked whether he could have ever foreseen the success of “Purple Rain,” he flatly replies, “I don’t know.”
By most accounts, he was difficult and defiant with the press. But Prince probably didn’t spend all of those decades being evasive for the mere fun of it.