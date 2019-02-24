PARKLAND: Birth of a Movement. By Dave Cullen. Harper. 385 pages. $27.99.
Here is a sentence you would not expect in a review of a book on one of the country’s most notorious school shootings: “Parkland” by Dave Cullen is one of the most uplifting books you will read all year. The United States is a nation pocked daily by gun violence; we are a nation desensitized by the magnitude of our national bloodshed, a place where there are people, multiple people, who are survivors of multiple mass shootings.
In an era of Donald Trump and social media, we are also meaner, reactionary, deeply cynical, depressingly divided. At a time of such national exhaustion, a book about a school shooting may not be the one you’re inclined to pick up off the shelf. Do it anyway. “Parkland” is a balm.
Cullen, also the author of “Columbine,” has with “Parkland” carved out a macabre niche as the country’s premier chronicler of mass school shootings. But “Parkland” is anything but dark. Very little of the book focuses on the six minutes and 20 seconds on Feb. 14, 2018, when a gunman walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., and killed 17 innocent souls. Instead, Cullen tells us what came next.
You know this story, but you don’t. You have probably heard of the main players or seen their faces on television or read their missives on Twitter: Emma Gonzalez with her big eyes and shaved head first calling BS on the many enablers of gun violence. David Hogg, a quick wit in 140 characters, taking on Laura Ingraham and the right-wing news machine. Cameron Kasky sending Marco Rubio stammering and stumbling over National Rifle Association money.
The March for Our Lives, one of the biggest rallies in American history, when Gonzalez gave a brief speech and then stared down the camera, tears streaming down her face, for four excruciating minutes — Was she breaking down? Cracking up? — before finally saying: “Since the time that I came out here, it has been six minutes and 20 seconds. ... Fight for your lives before it’s someone else’s job.”
Cullen was there for these moments, but he also describes the before, when Hogg, after surviving the shooting, rode his bike back to school to document the events as a journalist; when Jaclyn Corin, an organizational mastermind trapped in the body of a petite, soft-spoken high schooler, marshaled buses of students to head to Tallahassee to convince legislators that gun violence was a scourge worth fighting; when a ragtag group of drama nerds and student journalists got together in Kasky’s living room, kicked out all the parents and decided something must be done.
In Cullen’s telling, the uprising was fast, organic and initially diffuse. The genius of the Parkland students came in coalescing around a highly disciplined core group while letting other branches grow where needed.
For a politics-hardened reader, stories of earnest activism and kids changing the world are boring at best, insultingly cliche at worst. Cullen deftly navigates what could have easily been a sentimental and patronizing story. He takes us shoulder to shoulder with his subjects, through their victories and their errors, drawing out the bits of their personalities that are flattened out on a TV screen. Hogg isn’t angry but is a surprisingly good mediator of tense situations; Gonzalez is both ethereal and tactical, a force Cullen calls “the head and the heart.” Both are just teenagers.
“Parkland” is a story touched by trauma, but it is not a story of trauma. It is a story born of violence, but it is not a story of violence. Instead, it is something both braver and more precise: It is the story of a carefully planned rebellion.