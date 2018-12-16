VARINA. By Charles Frazier. Ecco. 368 pages. $27.99.
Charles Frazier had me at “hello” back in Y2K when he greeted the literary world with the epic “Cold Mountain.” I still remember the pleasure of those pages: the gentle, subdued pace of Frazier’s prose as well as the humble grit and grandeur of his hero Inman, a Civil War-era Odysseus. Frazier’s descriptions of the hardscrabble people and the beautiful moss and ferns of the Blue Ridge Mountains were pure poetry, and made me long to hike along similar trails as poor trudging Inman.
Now, with his fourth book “Varina,” Frazier has returned to familiar terrain, the land of aftermath, a world of war-worn souls wandering amidst ruin. It’s 1865 once again (and perhaps it always is in the American South, Frazier hints), yet this time our tour guide through desolation and defeat is Varina Howell Davis, whom Frazier refers to as “V," and who history refers to as the wife of Jefferson Davis, and thus for a brief reign the First Lady of the Confederacy. In Frazier’s deft writing, full of enlightening period detail and Civil War history, Varina emerges from her husband’s shadow into her own formidable and layered personhood.
We first meet her in 1906 near the end of her life, when Varina “resembles later photographs of Queen Victoria, much taller, but with similar gravity and tiredness dragging behind her.” She’s living in Saratoga Springs, New York, in a hotel called The Retreat, when a mixed-race man named James Blake comes calling, seeking confirmation of his origin story. It turns out that as a young starving street urchin in Richmond, Virginia, Blake, a double-jointed youngster whom Varina dubbed Jimmie Limber, had been scooped up by Varina and enveloped by the Davis family.
Blake serves as a time capsule of sorts, and their encounters at The Retreat send Varina on a sojourn through a past of loss, mistakes, heartbreak and destruction that she’s tried for four decades to forget. “She works at remembrance,” Frazier writes, and the narrative thus launches into a duet of pre- and post-war flashbacks (and sometimes flashbacks within flashbacks) counterpointed by conversations between Blake and Davis over seven Sundays in Saratoga.
As a stop-and-start reader, I found this format confusing at times and often had to reorient myself when picking the novel back up. (Is it 1906 or the 1860s? Is Blake narrating, or V?) That’s a small price to pay, though, for the compelling story of a pistol-packing, morphine-addicted fugitive woman with five children, an imprisoned husband and a bounty on her head, fleeing a fallen Richmond and the Gray House (the Confederate White House) in an old ambulance wagon loaded, allegedly, with the last horde of Confederate treasury loot.
Varina proves to be an endearing and trustworthy character who seems more a fugitive of time, place and circumstance than willing architect of an inglorious life. She’s a well-educated Mississippi plantation girl who falls prey to a more or less arranged marriage with the older grieving widower Jeff Davis, who lives up river at Davis Bend in Natchez. The Davis plantation, called The Hurricane, was less prosperous than the Howells’, and Jeff and his brother more rough around the edges, but after only a month, she agrees to marry him. Jeff’s charisma, oratorical finesse and political aspirations ultimately take them to Washington, where Varina enjoyed “glory aplenty” with “several Presidents — most dead now — thinking she was pretty and smart and witty.”
Varina, only 18 years old during her first stint in Washington as the wife of “shiny new congressman Jeff,” was the Capitol belle and darling of President Polk’s White House parties. As if Hurricane Plantation’s winds of fate were forever chaotically propelling them, Jeff soon became senator and then secretary of war under President Pierce, before defecting to preside over the Rebel Cause.
In this day and age when historical monuments to many seem tainted and heroes more fallen than not, Frazier gives us a fresh pinhole to peek into a dark sepia past. The picture he offers is neither overly varnished nor overly tarnished, but honest and complicated. For once we really get to look into the steely faces and stark eyes of a Matthew Brady portrait and see warm-blooded humanity.
The novel is about memory, about Varina’s need, as James says, for “reconciliation with the past — her country’s and her own. Her need to shape memory into history.” By shaping history into fiction and presenting a main character who is insightful, fearless and fallible, Frazier helps those of us still struggling with the remnants of a Faulknerian “past that’s never really past” inch toward reconciliation as well.
Toward the end of the book, Varina comes to understand that “she and Jeff and the culture at large had made bad choices one by one, spaced out over time so that they felt individual. But actually they accumulated. Choices of convenience and conviction, choices coincident with the people they lived among, following the general culture and the overriding matter of economics, money and its distribution, fair or not. ... One thing for sure,” she continues, “it wasn’t from a bad throw of dice or runes or an unfavorable turn of cards. Not luck or chance. Blame falls hard and can’t be dodged by the guilty.”
"Varina" proves that Frazier, also author of “Thirteen Moons” and “Nightwoods” (a master class in dialogue), is still very much the prose laureate of The Lost Cause. If blame falls hard, praise should as well, and I offer it generously for this novel.
Reviewer Stephanie Hunt is a writer in Charleston.