THE ENSEMBLE. By Aja Gabel. Riverhead Books. 352 pages. $26.
I’ve found that chamber music is more interesting to play than it is to listen to, so I was worried that reading about chamber musicians would not be very stimulating.But with “The Ensemble,” Aja Gabel proves that a string quartet — four people with their own talents, histories and personalities — is the perfect group to write a novel about.
Along with writing, Gabel also plays the cello, so it is not surprising that she would find inspiration in a string quartet. But her expertise comes not from years onstage but from years in higher education, culminating in a doctorate in literature and creative writing from the University of Houston. And this training shows.
She creates some unexpected and evocative metaphors, such as “the space had the unnameable yet pervasive feeling of a holiday spent alone,” and a bar was “lit like a funeral,” that not only set a scene beautifully but also echo the way the character is feeling at that moment. Gabel's writing puts the reader in the moment. The passage about the quartet’s second concert competition could make a reader's heart race, especially someone with performing experience.
Writing style is not Gabel’s only strength. In four parts, spanning almost 20 years and switching between four points of view, this debut novel is finely crafted and structured, and its narrative never falters. Each part is preceded by a title page with a list of pieces that show up in the text, whether performed by the ensemble or considered by a character. These pieces reprise throughout the novel, but never in the same way. Point of view is announced by a character’s name and instrument, as well as a date and location, such as “August 1998 New York City.” Each part has a main timeline, but the characters experience flashbacks, so the reader is always learning more.
Each of the ensemble members fits an archetype: Jana, the ambitious, austere first violinist; Brit, the girl next door playing second violin and dreaming of the perfect love; Henry, the golden boy and child prodigy on the viola; and Daniel, the cellist who fought his way up from nothing and is still angry about never having enough.
The reader worries in the first part that Gabel will replay the tired motifs (usually sexual) one often encounters in books about musicians. However, Gabel plays on genre expectations like she’s Rachmaninoff writing variations on a theme by Paganini. The couple breaks up, the ensemble loses the competition, and nothing really comes of Jana sleeping with a judge.
So what’s next? About 300 pages of variations on the themes of relationships and family until the narrative comes almost full circle — some characters mature from college students to jaded professionals, some fears are realized, relationships end and begin again, but nothing turns out the way the characters expected, not even themselves.
While no music background is required to appreciate this book, Gabel takes for granted that readers will know certain musical terms, such as modulated scale or triple stop. (A triple stop, by the way, is when three strings on the instrument are plucked or bowed at the same time, forming a chord). She uses these terms not only to create some interesting musical metaphors, but also as characterization — Jana is the one who uses musical jargon most in her chapters, revealing that music has wormed its way under her cool, sharp exterior and become part of her being in a way that is not apparent in child prodigy Henry’s point of view.
Each part of the novel is centered on a concert performance, but the performance never is the source of the action. Gabel offers insights into the pieces the characters play, often while they are performing — which in my amateur experience is a realistic depiction of the way your mind drifts onstage. But while Gabel uses technical terms at times to explain the music and performance, it is in the end a human, emotional and accessible musical analysis that expands the reader’s knowledge of not only the piece but the characters’ relationship with it.
Another interesting narrative decision Gabel makes is to put her characters in New York City during the 9/11 terrorist attacks and address how that event and its aftermath affected them, in particular Jana. In doing so, the author segues into a meditation on what music means to non-musicians — the quartet plays at a memorial basically as background music, a concept which is almost completely alien to them. But then Gabel uses it as a reason to get the quartet back to the West Coast and once again focuses on their relationships and how their partners see the quartet and their music, so this major event and its aftermath seems like a countermelody that decrescendos to pianissimo in the background.
The inside cover says “The Ensemble” is a “heart-skipping portrait of ambition, friendship, and the tenderness of youth.” These motifs certainly are present, but they are not what stand out as a connecting theme of the novel. Rather, the theme is best expressed in Gabel’s dedication: “For family.” She includes all sorts of families in this book, but none more important as the one the four main characters find onstage.
Reviewer Debbie Clark is a news clerk at The Post and Courier.