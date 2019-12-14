THINK, WRITE, SPEAK: Uncollected Essays, Reviews, Interviews, and Letters to the Editor. By Vladimir Nabokov. Edited by Brian Boyd and Anastasia Tolstoy. Knopf. 517 pages. $30.
Brian Boyd (Nabokov critic, biographer, bibliographer, annotator, editor and translator) and Anastasia Tolstoy (translator of Nabokov’s blank verse drama “The Tragedy of Mr. Morn”) have gone back to the Nabokov vault for a final collection of public prose. From beginning to end, Nabokov’s works have bite and charm. He is forever smart and associative, satisfying from the smallest bit to the largest chunk.
Intellectual snobbery is also part of the package. When the Russian Revolution bisected his life, Vladimir Nabokov was 21 years old, a new heir and owner of a vast estate. In his last years, he was still explaining the nature of his loss and the source of his suffering: “The loss of a great estate, magicked away by Lenin, ... caused no more than a shrug of the shoulders in my family. On the other hand, this loss of precious things, of ancestral givens, explains my perfect indifference to the material delights I could offer myself today.”
Eviction is at the center of the Nabokov orthodoxy. Having had a spot and lost it, he refused all his life an inferior replacement. He writes these pieces from borrowed houses and hotel rooms, way stations on an itinerant path. In the opening essay, we hear from a young evacuee, writing from his exile in Cambridge, “a little provincial town” but also a “great soul in a small body.” Nabokov begins with this line: “There’s a lovely saying abroad, even the stars are tin. Isn’t that true? Nature may be beautiful overseas, but it is not ours, and we find it soulless and artificial.”
He notices (and is often amused by) everything: the crowds that throng the tea shops at 5 p.m., the “toxically bright pastries” that glisten on every table, the smooth pleasant faces that remind him of shaving soap ads, the bells that chime their way into his heart. Still, no matter how drunk an Englishman gets, “he will never flow with feeling and throw his hat on the ground.” Nabokov is left, like Lord Byron’s famous tame bear, walking the streets of Cambridge and remembering the pine forests of Muscovy.
After Cambridge, Nabokov and his wife, Vera, took a winding path: Berlin, Prague, Paris, the United States and Switzerland. In Europe, he writes under the name V. Sirin, often about now-forgotten Russian poets (Vladislav Khodasevich and Alexsey Remizov, for example). In a desperate move to leave anti-Semitic Europe, Nabokov and Vera bolt in 1940 for the United States, where he has a position at Wellesley College. He finds America to be, as he says in “Lolita,” a “lovely, trustful dreamy, enormous country.”
Reviewers, especially after “Lolita,” are interested in his thoughts on America, Nabokov tells a French interviewer (Anne Guerin in “L’Express”), “It’s the country where I’ve breathed most deeply.” She presses him about suffering from American materialism, to which Nabokov replies, “Not at all ...” and reminds her that every country has its philistines and its honest folk.
After 1955, the year he published “Lolita,” Nabokov is often left explaining the gap between what he put into “Lolita” and what some readers took out of it. Roughly two-thirds of the 155 pieces in “Think, Write, Speak” have to do with “Lolita.” In the midst of the Lolita frenzy and insecure about crafting eloquent answers on the spot, Nabokov began to ask interviewers to send all questions well ahead of the interview. He insists, “I am not a famous writer. Lolita is a famous little girl.”
In a funny moment (and Nabokov is very funny, even calls himself a “clown”), he tells a French reviewer, “Now I don’t need to earn a living. I have a girl called Lolita who earns it for me.” He tells another reviewer that when he wrote about Lolita’s last meeting with Humbert, he cried like Flaubert at the death of Madame Bovary. Vera Nabokov jumps in, “She cries every night and the critics don’t hear her sobs.”
Repeatedly, he insists the book has no message: “I’m no messenger boy.” He’s shocked when the wrong message comes across — as when a child comes trick or treating to his door dressed as Lolita, with a ponytail and tennis racket, and a sign reading "l-o-l-i-t-a."
Nabokov titled his first volume of occasional prose “Strong Opinions.” “Think, Write, Speak” also has a full quota of opinions, flashing on every page. A few: Freud is the “Venetian quack”; Faulkner writes “artificial folklore”; Mann had the bad taste to title a book “Nocturnes.” There is also fervent love, for Flaubert, Joyce, Proust, Kafka, Austen and a long line of others. A couple of short profiles show Nabokov as a charismatic teacher (“And now we come to the saddest story ever told, ‘She is here. He is there.’”).
The surprise treat of the volume comes from a “Sports Illustrated” article. In “Speak Memory,” his great autobiography, Nabokov describes his feeling among rare butterflies and their food plants: “This is ecstasy, and beyond the ecstasy is something else, which is hard to explain. It is like a momentary vacuum into which rushes all that I love." Together, Nabokov and Robert Boyle, a sportswriter, set out to find a Nabokov’s Wood Nymph in Oak Creek Canyon, Ariz. Although they don’t see the target butterfly, it’s a giddy day anyway, full of surprises and wonders — Nabokov’s disclosure, for instance, that he once “ate some butterflies in Vermont to see if they were poisonous” (they weren’t, only vile, tasting of almond and green cheese).
Boyd and Tolstoy have brought out a volume that no Nabokov fan can overlook. We have before us a genius scrambling to patch together a living in the volume’s early years, then a genius living with, and mostly reveling in, the fame he earned. Nabokov wasn’t interested in “reality” (a word that should always go in quotation marks, he said). What thrilled him was invention, a whole world made with the only tools a writer needs: memory, imagination and the dictionary.