THE GOURMAND’S WAY: Six Americans in Paris and the Birth of a New Gastronomy. By Justin Spring. FSG. 433 pages. $30.
Justin Spring has produced a feast with this exhaustive study of the contributions of six American writers in Paris. “Through them,” he writes, “the age-old French dialogue surrounding food, wine, and the table started to become an American dialogue as well.”
In “The Gourmand’s Way,” he writes of their expertise in food and wine, but also of their shortcomings. He describes the sextet — A.J. Liebling, Alice B. Toklas, Richard Olney, Julia Child, Alexis Lichine and M.F.K. Fisher — as “a lively, sensual, fractious, and deeply opinionated group.” And he explains the culinary environment in which they thrived.
Curnonsky (a pseudonym for Maurice Edmond Sailland), the most famous of French gourmands, a prolific writer and guest lecturer at the famed culinary school Cordon Bleu, was a proponent of Paris' new gastronomy, which roughly translates to a passion for "simple food." He remarked, "In cooking, as in all the arts, simplicity is the sign of perfection." The idea was widely embraced.
Liebling was a war correspondent who entered Paris with the Allied forces as they liberated the city. His love of Paris, and of French food, had begun in 1926 while studying at the Sorbonne for a year. Toklas, author of ‘The Autobiography of Alice B. Toklas,” became a food writer in her later years. Olney, an aspiring painter who arrived in Europe in 1959, found success writing about French cuisine. Child enrolled in the Cordon Bleu in 1949 and was the only classically trained member of the group. Lichine enjoyed French culture and food, but “he was first and foremost a merchant,” who exported French wine to America. And Fisher was an established and respected writer whose subjects often were food-related.
Drawn together by a common bond, the love of French cuisine and the sparkle of Paris, they wanted to share their passion for the "new gastronomy" with others. Lucky for them the dollar was strong and eating out was relatively cheap. They sampled a variety of restaurants, bistros and cafes, learning about the pleasures of French food and the art of the unhurried meal in good company.
Reviewer Frances Monaco is a writer in Charleston.