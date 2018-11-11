SUMMER. By Karl Ove Knausgaard. FSG. 416 pages. $30.
In 2009, Karl Ove Knausgaard, the Norwegian writer largely unknown outside his native Scandinavia, embarked on a project that rocketed him to fame. The six volumes of “My Struggle” (“Min Kamp” in Norwegian) began in sadness and frustration. Knausgaard’s father had died a nasty death. In the upheaval of grief, he wanted to overturn the niceties of literature and let stray thoughts and actions into his fictions. To bypass his inner censor, Knausgaard had to invent “a new kind of language almost, of the banality of the everyday.”
In the fallout of his great experiment, he feels that he has given away chunks of his life: “I no longer belong with my memories and thoughts ... they are just passing through me as if I were a sort of station.” After writing six fat "Struggle" volumes at breakneck pace, what is left for Knausgaard to say? His next writing, the "Seasons Quartet," seems an effort to curate the details of existence and to restore some distance between himself and his audience.
Knausgaard rightly owns his reputation for introspection and self-absorption, a charge that readers who don’t respond to his work often echo. But the writer of the "Seasons Quartet" is a man in the world, a creature among creatures. He looks out, notices and makes connections between what he sees and who he is. It’s fascinating to see him grapple with the lowly and the spurned, slugs, for instance, or bats.
Looking at the world, Knausgaard is poetically, bracingly descriptive. Everything that surrounds us is undertaking its own journey. Take the slug, a creature that seems to invert qualities that in a human might signal desirability: moistness and nudity. Admitting that the slug can be repulsive, Knausgaard looks again and honors its journey: “Millimeter after millimeter, they slide along between the moist blades of grass, the wet ferns, across the soft moss and live their lives in harmony with their abilities and limitations, as all living things do.”
Even the vegetal world speaks, if he lets it. Knausgaard has lived for five years in the majestic presence of a chestnut tree, without really seeing it. Suddenly, he wants the tree in his life. The operating questions are always simple: “Do we want to take the chestnut tree in, do we want to feel its presence every time we pass it?” What made the difference? Art, it turns out. Studying the paintings of Edvard Munch, he encounters one of a chestnut tree, with its white blossoms “shining like lamps,” and the real tree comes to life in his mind.
The "Seasons" books are about many things, parenting, for one. Knausgaard began them as a gift to his newborn daughter, Anne. They are also lessons in orienting oneself and discovering an organic relationship to the world. Knausgaard more than anything wants to see clearly, to calculate a true vision of himself and the world around him, unfiltered by a romantic tendency to exalt nature’s beauty. Nature is what we are, in every aspect: “The truth is that the human being is weak and frail, like a frozen reed.”
Over and over in the "Seasons" books, Knausgaard reminds us that we occupy a perishable moment among fleeting objects. His dead father often comes to mind in brief, tender memories from his childhood: commandeering the “unconditionally good” summer lawn sprinkler; or surrounded by family and enjoying a feast after a day of crabbing. On that day, Knausgaard writes, “I felt like an apprentice, a son who would one day master all this and be happy like him.”
In the final chapter, he is the father with his own children at the beach. Knausgaard conjures a scene full of ladybirds (we call them ladybugs). He finds the ladybird beautiful, but not in a sublime way. It is cute and childlike, “happy and funny.” All the worse then to find the air black with ladybirds and the ground crunchy with thousands of them underfoot. The ladybird carnage leads Knausgaard to the closing thoughts of the "Seasons Quartet": “It filled me with deep unease, for I realized, standing on the green gleaming grass and looking out over the sparkling blue strait ... that one day the world will perish, a day as beautiful and ordinary as this.”
Reviewer Catherine Holmes teaches English at the College of Charleston.