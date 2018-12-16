BRIEF ANSWERS TO THE BIG QUESTIONS: By Stephen Hawking. Bantam. 230 pages. $25.
His name summons up the image of a casually but well-dressed scholar slumped in a wheelchair, glasses slipping down his nose, hands crossed in his lap where a caregiver has arranged them, legs in carefully creased trousers tilted at an angle, shoes awkwardly askew on the footrest.
In contrast to his frozen body, his slightly waxen, collapsed face was in constant motion, cheek muscles and eyes squinting rapidly to trigger the communications system that linked him to the world. He struggled to keep his eyes wide open, but his grin could light the universe.
This was Stephen Hawking. He died in March at age 76, having survived 55 years with motor neuron disease after initially, at age 21, being told he had only two years to live. “Survived” is not an adequate word. He rode his wheelchair in the mainstream of the contemporary world, inspiring millions with his stubborn courage. He repeatedly warned of disaster for the human race unless we control artificial intelligence and colonize space. At the time of his death, he was still collaborating in ground-breaking scientific work having to do with how the universe began, whether we live in one of an infinite number of universes, whether black holes irrevocably devour precious information.
During his last year, Hawking was also re-exploring his personal archive: his lectures, memoirs, academic and nonacademic writing. He was choosing what to revise and incorporate into a book called “Brief Answers to the Big Questions.”
Hawking died before he could complete the book, but he came near enough for his scientific colleagues, friends and family to decide they could and should finish it for him. Hawking had for some time been asking others to write some of his lectures and articles using his ideas, his previously written material, his style, always subject to his vetting and approval.
“Brief Answers to the Big Questions” came out seven months after his death and put to rest concerns that it would be just a mishmash of recycled material.
To answer 10 “big questions,” his colleagues and friends have fleshed out what Hawking had succeeded in writing and the choices he had made from his archive. Paragraphs that originally targeted an audience of academic scientists have been translated into the language of the rest of us, and some of Hawking’s science ends up being easier to understand here than in his earlier works.
“Brief” had become a Hawking trademark since his 1988 best-seller, “A Brief History of Time,” but these “brief answers” are not really all that brief. There are no shocks here, no pulling the rug out from under his previous assertions, as he so often had done. The chapters include the science in which Hawking was engaged as well as the human rights and future-of-humanity issues about which he was no less than passionate. Hawking was often accused of being out of his depth with matters outside of cosmology, and his co-authors have done a remarkable job of backing up his pronouncements with further information.
The chapters are written in the first person, as though entirely penned by Hawking. No, he did not write this book alone in his final months, but the words are mostly his, and the ideas and spirit of the book are definitely his.