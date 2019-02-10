THE BEST COOK IN THE WORLD: Tales from My Momma’s Table. By Rick Bragg. Penguin Random House. 512 pages. $28.95.
This book has it all. It’s a Southern literary equivalent of the K&W Cafeteria, or the S&S if you must, with no apologies to vegans who are plum-pie outta luck. There’s humor, and plenty of it (it is Rick Bragg, after all), love, heartache, crazy uncles, wayward mules, sepia-toned photos of the good ol’ days, turtle soup, baked hog jowls and more.
In fact, the only thing missing is a variation of the Surgeon General’s warning on the cover. I imagine it’d be some hybrid between Oprah’s Book Club sticker and a label cautioning readers against impending gastric distress caused by either the 58 (estimated, it could easily be 158) pounds of butter called for in the ensuing pages, or belly laughs from Bragg’s masterful tales.
Billed as a food memoir, what Bragg cooks up here, his eighth book, is equally a love story of kin and skillet. Food anchors these stories, but it’s the sweetness of relationships, the saltiness of time, the delicious particularity of place and culture — specifically rural, hardscrabble Alabama and Georgia — that infuses rich flavor throughout. The recipes are just icing on the pineapple upside-down cake, never mind that it has no icing.
If you are a fan of Bragg’s short essays that are typically the dessert on the last page of the magazines Southern Living and Garden & Gun, you’ll enjoy digging into this meatier work in which his bulls-eye Southern voice rings as true and clear as ever. He is an unmatched master of dialect and dialogue, and serves it with molasses and honey on the side, an authenticity that never feels cheap or trite. His characters, like Jimmy Jim Bundrum, the author’s great-grandfather, an outlaw hermit in his 60s who is dragged out of self-imposed exile to become the hero of this Southern mythology — a fine cook who “is old, but old only the way that iron, or good hickory, gets old” — are rendered down like lard, pure and essential.
We meet Ava Hamilton Bundrum, who learns kitchen alchemy under Jimmy Jim’s gentle tutelage, and Margaret Bragg, her daughter and the Momma to whom Bragg bows as “best cook in the world.” “I wasn’t even the best cook that lived on our road,” she rebuffs, adding, “Well, I did wear out 18 stoves.” But Bragg as author has the last say, and that’s that. And that’s mighty fine, too.
The brilliance of his storytelling is that if you’re from the Deep South, more than likely you’ll recognize your grandmother in here. Mine (Sara Mitchell Blum, aka Mawmo, certifiable Fried Chicken Queen of Winston Salem) certainly is here. And though Mawmo is most definitely the Best Cook in the World, I became so fond of Bragg’s Momma and her sisters in these pages that I’m willing to overlook that minor discrepancy.
We also encounter big, strong, “oblong” Sis, a Bragg cousin, one of “the Georgia people who descended from the Appalachians in the early 20th century ... but never went completely tame,” whose endearing antics to save Mr. Hugh Sander’s life with a No. 2 washtub left me laughing out loud. It was one of the many times I did while devouring these pages. And I won’t soon forget Granny Fair, the pudding-chugging, wild-driving, ever-hustling waitress at Red’s Barbeque, dear Lord, bless her heart.
Through Bragg’s family lore and time-honored recipes we get a full-flavored taste of a vanishing time and place. The book offers a nostalgic antidote to today’s Blue Apron culture, where dinner often is all about pre-measured convenience and quinoa, with barely a hint of the Depression-era scrappiness of cooks like Ava and Margaret, Aunt Edna and Juanita — women (and men) who made an art out of making do while never skimping on taste or quality. But again, the book is less about food than about medium-rare, pink-and-juicy, just-right storytelling. “Good stuff always has a story,” said Margaret, who taught her boy right.
Language, voice, character, pacing, setting and a serrated wit are Bragg’s bread and butter, or biscuit and fig preserves. If there’s any criticism to be dished out, it’s that at 520 pages, the tales go on and on. But like my grandmother would say when my fat-fearing mother scowled as we’d reach for seconds and thirds of her flaky crescent rolls, “Honey, another roll never hurt nobody.” When it comes to Bragg’s writing, more is just about right.
Reviewer Stephanie Hunt is a writer in Charleston.