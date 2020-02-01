YOU WERE THERE TOO. By Colleen Oakley. Berkley. 352 pages. $16 trade paperback original.

“Maybe instead of wondering why we’re all connected, what’s important — the only thing that’s important — is to know that we are.”

Oliver is the man of artist Mia Graydon’s dreams: a handsome, enigmatic figure whose near-nightly recurring role in her imagination has spanned 10 years. That Oliver suddenly appears to Mia in the flesh in her small hamlet of Hope Springs, Penn., is bewildering enough, but the revelation that he has been dreaming of her too sends the pair on a quest to understand their seemingly shared destiny and its dangers.

Atlanta-based writer Colleen Oakley’s third novel “You Were There Too” is a well-crafted exploration of fate versus free will and of the credence that our lives are indelibly shaped, and indeed sometimes saved, by the gravitational pull of kindred spirits ordained to enter our orbits.

Hinging on psychic dreaming, quantum physics and no small amount of serendipity, Oakley’s taut plot is deftly grounded in nuanced portrayals of her cast of characters. Mia’s surgeon husband Harrison carries an ineffable guilt from the couple’s three miscarriages and the death of a young patient in his O.R. Having failed to realize her aspirations as artist or mother, Mia is left to question the choices that have led her to find more fulfillment in her dream life than her waking one.

Self-sacrificing, globe-trotting Oliver is frequented with nightmares in much darker tones than Mia’s dreams of him, and wonders if his nomadic ways are moving him toward or away from where he is needed. Oliver’s pregnant sister Caroline just wants to organize an inaugural Christmas parade for her town of Hope Springs, distracting from her uncertainty as a mother-to-be.

As Mia’s marriage is tested by infertility, an increasingly distant Harrison, the arrival of her dream man Oliver and the mystery of their interwoven destinies, she is offered no easy answers or obvious choices.

Oakley’s writing shines in mapping the arc of the burgeoning friendship and easy rapport between Mia and Oliver, first drawn together by a puzzle to be solved in mutual interest, but then by the alternatives they offer one another to the lives in which they are otherwise embedded. In these will-they-or-won’t-they moments, Oakley dives thoughtfully into the shared culpability and responsibility for either dissolving or saving a love worthy of preservation.

Offered as a counterweight to the tensions of the novel, Oakley’s narrative is peppered with well-placed cultural references, from classic game shows to Bruce Springsteen, and with good humor, most notably a series of paintings thematically linked as “Things That Are Mediocre” which feature store-bought tomatoes, capri pants, orange Tootsie Pops, and Keanu Reeves.

In his haunting 1980 song “The River,” Springsteen asks, “Is a dream a lie if it don’t come true, or is it something worse?”

"You Were There Too” offers an abundance of dreams (both waking ambitions and sleeping imaginations), a few lies and the omnipresent threat of something worse looming just beyond the unknowable horizon.

But the novel also offers the hope that love, in all the myriad forms it manifests among those closest to us, can alight a path of discovery and purpose that we need not walk alone.