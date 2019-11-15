I often find myself on bustling King Street these days, ducking out from the office at lunchtime in search of a salad and taking in the latest retail comings and goings as I dash by.
One spot on the corner of King and Reid streets has stood vacant for a stretch, it seems, a glassed-in void along the succession of tricked-out storefronts and hopeful new boites. That is, until last night, when it held an opening preview for “Intro.”
The 10-day gallery pop-up exhibition of emerging artists animated the empty space with vibrant, vastly divergent new works of art. Also on show was an equally sparkly artsy crowd, who sipped wine and swapped thoughts on all that gripped their interest.
This "Intro" exhibition is the latest in an annual series of King Street pop-ups presented and curated by Matt Mill, owner and publisher of Art Mag, and Michele Seekings, owner of Spire Art Services (and, yes, the radiant, beaming one who has popped up in the mayoral campaign communications of her husband, candidate Mike Seekings).
Between the two partners, they have managed to wrangle a temporarily unleased plot of prime real estate in order to slip in a show for the past few Novembers. Their aim is to present new works, some from artists who have been featured previously and others who are new to the effort.
At first glance, the show seems like a Herculean undertaking for such a brief time. Unfolding over four rooms of varying sizes, it includes a record 18 artists this year, who engage in all manner of media and modes of expression.
The street-facing front gallery gathers the work of numerous artists that convivially shares the space. Kate Hooray Osmond's luminous oil and gold-leaf paintings, which range from realist landscapes to a gilt cityscape blast, punctuate two walls, coexisting readily with Chambers Austelle’s serene mixed-media portraits that configure placid, comely poses organized by astrological signs.
In the room's opposite corner, Katherine Dunlap's vivid, saturated colors pop beside Zayid Majid's similarly hued, yet altogether differently realized, portraits of a mother and child and a woman with flowers.
In the large far room, Julie Messerschmidt’s lush, classicist still life oil-on-linen paintings of citrus and such neighbor Angela Chrusciaki Blehm’s bright, pop-art-esque wood and latex works, with one featuring a merrily outsize peeled banana.
Fletcher Williams’ evocative Moss paintings, for which he used Spanish moss to paint with black acrylic, are in curious concert with the mixed-media pieces by Sara Pittman on a nearby wall, their smokey gray background adding depth to the strokes and drips of blue and red and yellow.
In a small separate room, the photography of Anne Rhett juxtaposes worse-for-the-wear Charleston single houses with the interiors of Drayton Hall, as well as images from far-off locales. The room next to that displays the abstract, upbeat offerings of Kathleen Jones that blend a contemporary aesthetic with strips of vintage wallpaper conjuring a bygone South.
Greg Hart's adjacent series of acrylic portraits captures some of the very artists featured in the show.
Mill and Seekings have a long game for this expansive, yet concentrated exhibition that in aggregate marks much of this moment in the Charleston arts scene. The annual pop-up show will serve as an anchor for an envisioned future weeklong art fair, joining artists with collectors from Charleston and beyond.
According to Mill, the goal is to address the current lack of advancement in an artist’s career in the South. By finding choice turf on King Street to achieve this, they are doing that and much more.
In the first gallery, I stopped to take in Osmond's sizable imagining of a glistening city, its gilded streets and structures dazzling. By keeping the arts front and center for locals and visitors alike, we could very well achieve the same.