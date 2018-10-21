THE POLITICS OF PETULANCE: America in an Age of Immaturity. By Alan Wolfe. University of Chicago Press. 224 pages. $25.
Petulance is the most childish of behaviors.
“It makes demands without knowing what it really wants,” writes political scientist Alan Wolfe. Spoiled, it is content only with immediate satisfaction. Ungrateful, it is incapable of reciprocity. Petulance responds to criticism by digging in deeper. One cannot convince the petulant that he is wrong or misguided; impervious to reason, his most characteristic response is to stomp his feet in anger and frustration.”
Sound like anyone you know? Wolfe's “The Politics of Petulance” is not merely a withering indictment of Donald Trump and his most ardent supporters, but of an entire American body politic mired in immaturity.
Harsh as he is in assailing Trump, a diatribe against the sitting president is not the author's aim. Wolfe, professor emeritus of political science at Boston College and the author of 22 books, investigates why, with all the potential leaders available to them, the American people duly elected a manifest incompetent.
His book's title is somewhat misleading. It is not just petulance that infects our politics, but a plague of populism and demagoguery that feeds on suspicion, ignorance, desperation and a persistent current of racism.
A simple return to civility, so favored by progressives, is not nearly enough, Wolfe says.
While one may not subscribe to the author's contention that politics is one of the noblest of human enterprises — “an efficient and beneficial way of holding a society together” without its various parts waging war against each other — his arguments merit an open mind and close examination.
“Responsible politics cools down rather than heats up,” he insists, noting that our single biggest sin is to not treat politics with the seriousness it deserves.
There is a deep strain of immaturity in American political life, just as there is a seemingly fundamental anti-intellectualism. The fear that “decent working or middle class lives can unravel quickly ... stalks many voters,” Wolfe acknowledges, adding that people secure in their status and democratic in their sensibilities do not need demagogues to lead them.
The populist is democracy's demagogue, he argues, and the most striking manifestation of political immaturity. “Populism is a technique for gaining power, not exercising it.”
Yet now it is a major force in the U.S. and Europe. True to the historical record, form trumps content.
“Now, with partisanship considered so much more important than ideology, or even stability, or even patriotism, populistic appeals are far more dangerous than they were in the 1950s,” when Joseph McCarthy's demagoguery attracted so many followers.
If populism can only be countered by the exercise of a politics of responsibility, that enlightenment seems a long way off “as long as our campaigns and elections continue to be directed at five-year-olds,” says Wolfe.
But Trump is only a symptom of the disease. Left and right take it on the chin in his provocative, highly detailed analysis, which begins with an appreciation of what he regards as a golden age (1940s-50s) of political thought in America represented by the men and women Wolfe calls “the mature liberals.”
Some were home grown, such as Daniel Bell, Lionel Trilling, Mary McCarthy, Dwight MacDonald and Reinhold Neibuhr. Others were immigrant scholars and intellectuals like Richard Hofstadler, Hannah Arendt, Saul Friedlander and others who came to the U.S. after World War II, well acquainted with what demagoguery had wrought in Europe.
Radicalism was abhorrent to these writers. What they valued was the power of sober, realistic, collaborative politics to set aside ideology and achieve democracy's promise without succumbing to its dark side. The mature liberals rejected populism's skin-deep “love of the people” whether it came from left or right. They rejected extremes. They were not without flaws, or critics from both ends of the political spectrum. But it is impressive to realize, as Wolfe relates, how much they got right.
Wolfe laments that we lack such thinkers today. “A deeply divided country has produced deeply divided thinkers no longer able or willing to respect those on the other side.”
Blogging and tweeting “are not the same thing as writing books or lengthy articles read, and argued about, by all the thinkers that matter,” Wolfe writes. “The mature liberals wrote out of a fear that the full range of emotions experienced through the reading and watching of great works of art was in the process of disappearing. What was then a fear has, in the age of Trump, become a reality. The story of how this happened is one of the most important of all our stories because it has so shaped the palpable sense that we no longer know who we are as a people.”
If Wolfe sounds elitist, in many respects he is. But in light of today's pervasive distrust of politicians and democratic institutions, a return to a degree of respect for experts seems far preferable to the acrimonious, unthinking rule of the mob. As long as we temper our trust with skepticism.
Wolfe is not uniformly persuasive. Sometimes he appears to want to have it both ways, and sounds a little too trusting of the motives of elites. He can be snide. There's also a certain amount of shooting fish in a barrel. Wolfe's attacks on the logical extensions of libertarianism can be dismissive.
His critique of the contemporary Republican Party might as easily be applied to the Democrats: “(It) has been all about promising the wonders to be achieved with no mention of the costs to be paid.” But he is on to something when he says that the fact that politics is more “democratic” now is part of the problem: “Government by Twitter is what you get when elites evaporate.”
It is hard to dispute his contention that democracy can be its own worst enemy when driven by populism and emotional appeals. The evidence is all around us. We do not have too much democracy, Wolfe insists, but too much of the wrong kind, with an electorate that fails to be well-informed and take its responsibilities as citizens seriously. Or have a proper respect for facts.
Too many are obsessed with demons who do not exist, ignoring the ones that do, and turn to charlatans who appeal to people's unreflective emotions and manipulate their fears by offering scapegoats and conspiracy theories.
So, ultimately, how was Trump elected? How can a country capable of so many extraordinary achievements also be capable of electing such a man? Wolfe scrutinizes the most common explanations, and finds each incomplete.
There is only one thing of which he is convinced. “If America's choice of Donald Trump proves anything, it is that Americans are now paying the price for our failure to treat politics as an activity for grown-ups.”
Reviewer Bill Thompson is a freelance writer and editor in Charleston.