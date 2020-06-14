Review: New translation of Chekhov's stories show a master's ability to make the ordinary sublime

FIFTY-TWO STORIES. By Anton Chekhov. Translated by Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky. Knopf. 508 pages. $35.
In a lecture published posthumously in 1981, Vladimir Nabokov had this to say about Anton Chekhov (whom he ranked No. 3 among Russian writers, just behind Tolstoy and Gogol: “In an age of ruddy Goliaths it is very useful to read about delicate Davids. Those bleak landscapes, the withered sallows along dismally muddy roads, the gray crows flapping across gray skies, the sudden whiff of some amazing recollection at a most ordinary corner — all this pathetic dimness, all this lovely weakness.”
Chekhov’s stories insist that ordinary life is full of glories and beauties, and ordinary people aren’t shut out of drama. Within a national literature famous for extravagant emotions (forbidden love, splashy suicide, war, peace), his stories have a softer appeal. Again and again, Chekhov’s delicate Davids find their meager expectations challenged and overthrown by surprising events.
Richard Pevear and Larissa Volokhonsky, the husband-wife team of translators who have been making their way through the Russian greats, have selected 52 stories and arranged them chronologically. This is their second Chekhov volume, so you won’t find some of the greats (“The Lady with the Little Dog,” “Gooseberries” “In the Ravine,” etc.). No worry, there are plenty of greats left, and some stories that have never been translated.
A Chekhov story is often about the imagination. His typical plot features an ordinary person who soars briefly out of his humdrum life. The cause of the lift is usually love, some delicate moment that stirs hope. The upshot is sadness; he touches what he can’t have and is ever after bereft.
“The Kiss” (1887) is a lovely story that traces the rise and fall of hope in Ryabovich, a staff-captain in a reserve artillery battalion. Stoop-shouldered and bespectacled with side whiskers like a lynx, Ryabovich is seemingly as ordinary as they come. When the entire battalion gets an invitation to the home of an area landowner, he tags along, only to realize that the invitation was only a formality, and the host family is inconvenienced by the interlopers. Still, he likes “this insincere but perfectly disciplined family.” It is spring, and air smells of lilacs and roses.
When the dancing starts, Ryabovich flees to a billiard room, only to retreat again. In the interim between one place and another, Chekhov’s captain has the adventure of his life. In the dark, he hears “hasty footsteps, the rustle of a dress,” and a feminine voice whispers, “At last.” She puts her cheek to his, kisses him, and runs. The moment transforms him. Back in the reception room, strange changes happen. He wants to dance, to talk, to laugh. Later that night in his bed, he relives the moment, and an “immense, causeless joy” comes over him.
The poles of a Chekhov story — logic and dreaming — are at play in “The Kiss.”
The story hinges on Ryabovich’s imagination and how it extends and inflates his happiness. What was just a wisp of an event mutates in his mind. He comes to realize that even the most brutish man in the battalion has loved in his time, and he’s gladdened to admit that he is an ordinary man and has an ordinary life. But Chekhov installs one more twist that undoes the ordinary joy. As time passes, his hero realizes that his happiest moment is behind him: “And the whole of life appeared to Ryabovich as an incomprehensible, pointless joke.”
“The Teacher of Literature” (1894) also moves from hope to despair with an important difference. Ryabovich has a moment of ecstasy and comes to realize that the pinnacle of his life is past. Why was he given a glimpse of love only to lose it? Nitikin, the teacher of literature, has a different problem with desire. He gets the love he wants, only to discover how unfulfilling fulfillment can be.
Chekhov in his genius, is able to humanize both the awkward soldier (Ryabovich) and the cocky pedagogue (Nitikin). He doesn’t pity one or loathe the other. Nitikin’s problem is that he enjoys the unearned rewards of marrying the wealthy and beloved Manya. Early in the marriage, he convinces himself that his happiness is not accidental. He tells Manya, “I created this happiness and I own it by right.” When a colleague dies suddenly, Nitikin can’t seem to locate the happiness he created. The story ends with his diary entry: “My God, where am I? I’m surrounded by banality upon banality. ... I must flee from here, flee today, or I’ll go out of my mind.” And the story ends.
Chekhov’s brilliant, big-hearted stories are never abstract. He invites us to witness and experience the particulars of unpredictable life: two boys who dream of running away to California where Indians attack trains and bison make the earth tremble (“Boys”), or a young girl who has seen a performance of “Eugene Onegin” and doesn’t know what to do with her joy (“After the Theater”). Like her, all we can say in thanks to the great Chekhov is “Lord, Lord, Lord.”