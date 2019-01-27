EVENING IN PARADISE. By Lucia Berlin. FSG. 244 pages. $26.
WELCOME HOME. By Lucia Berlin. FSG. 162 pages. $25.
The great Lucia Berlin’s ruthless, empathic voice has found its audience. During her lifetime, Berlin published 76 stories, all in little magazines and small press collections. Although Berlin hung out with jazz musicians and beat poets, and corresponded with the likes of Saul Bellow, Lydia Davis and August Kleinzahler, her works never hooked a large audience.
Fast forward to 2015, when Farrar Strauss & Giroux issued “A Manual for Cleaning Women,” a chunky collection of 43 stories that resuscitated Berlin’s reputation. With her capacity for joy and her taste for irony, Berlin would have savored the fireworks. Now, there’s more. Readers who fell for “Manual” will rush to pick up “Evening in Paradise,” her second posthumous story collection, and “Welcome Home,” a companion volume of autobiographical writing.
The pieces in “Welcome Home” make clear how closely Berlin’s fiction hews to her life. She predates Knausgaard, Cusk, Offil, Heti and all today’s other auto-fictionalists, but the spirit of blending concurrent worlds — real and imaginary — makes her work read like today’s news.
“Welcome Home” inducts us into the Berlin story-world. Born in Alaska, she led a helter-skelter childhood, mostly in Western mining camps, where her father was a mining engineer. There’s a quickness and impetuosity about Berlin’s life and writing. She goes for the sizzling details: the percussive sounds, tactile impressions, the off-hand thing that sets a scene. Her first memories come from Mullan, Idaho, where her father managed the Sunshine Mine. She remembers seeing a pussy willow and being astonished that fur grew on a stalk. At night, the grownups played pinochle: “the quick hiss of a shuffle, the crisp slap slap slap” as her mother laid down the cards.
Some of the most intense memories (and fiction) come from the time Berlin spent in El Paso while her father fought in the Second World War. The day after he enlisted, she, her mother and her sister took the train to Texas to spend the war with her maternal grandparents. Here is a compressed description of the house: “The house smelled of sulfur, wet dirty laundry, whiskey, Flit, food gone bad.” Her grandmother’s skin was “white and moist, the exact texture and temperature of Ethiopian bread.”
The antidote to El Paso is Patagonia, Ariz., their home after the war. Berlin wonders, “Could it be that we were all happy every day that we lived there?” Berlin went to a one-room schoolhouse. Out the window, she could watch her favorite horse, a Palomino named Ramona, cantering through “showers of blossoms.”
Berlin’s short stories follow the trails of her life — from the mining and El Paso years to a glamorous stint in Santiago, Chile, to college and marriage in New Mexico, three husbands, four sons, single motherhood, alcoholism, revival. In 1960, she writes from 13th Street in New York City, “... it’s as if this is the last play I can make.” She will surprise herself with many more plays.
The point of Berlin’s stories is never that the narrator — often a Berlin stand-in — went through an experience and came out of it with moral knowledge or cautionary fears. It’s more that Berlin wants to speak about something, transform it from life to story. She’s not necessarily marking out the path of her education.
One of the best stories in the new volume is “Andado: A Gothic Romance.” Laura, the Lucia Berlin character, is an American relocated to a life of privilege in Santiago, Chile. Her problem is not isolation but its opposite. She adapts too quickly and too well. In a situation engineered by her parents, Laura finds herself joining a house party at the estate of Don Andres and his family. Dressing the part, Laura looks “at least twenty-one, pretty, and a little cheap.” The party is small and strange. All the characters have set themselves on paths toward destinations they dread. Laura is there to “handle things” so that Don Andres will support her father’s business interests.
The conventionally sordid situation — the family’s sacrifice of their virginal daughter, the daughter’s premature awareness of everyone’s roles, especially her own — reaches a boil when a bridge gives way and Laura and Don Andres find themselves spinning in the river, flowers stuck to their bodies like yellow fur. At the end of it all, Don Andres tells her he’s ruined her and almost killed his best horse. And Laura’s response? “Ruined? Am I ruined? For such a quick confusing moment?”
Ruination would seem a central story, but Berlin situates it among other stories. It takes more than one quick, confusing moment to ruin the likes of Lucia Berlin, Laura, or her other surrogates. Her plots deal in leavings and fresh starts, swerves toward and away from love and men. In later stories some of the allures are chemical: the bottle of something stashed away in the washing machine, the Valium to level out. Throughout everything, there is the voice, so quick and intimate, funny and blunt, so eager to deliver the news.
Reviewer Catherine Holmes teaches English at the College of Charleston.