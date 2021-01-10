Review: 'MBS' shed bright light on rise of Saudi Arabia’s young Crown Prince

MBS: The Rise to Power of Mohammed bin Salman. By Ben Hubbard. Tim Duggan Books. 287 pages. $28.
Ben Hubbard’s thorough investigation of the life of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sheds light on recent changes in the Arab world, and brings into brutal focus the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Born in 1985, eldest son of King Salman’s third wife, Fahda bint Falah Al Hathleen, MBS (as he is popularly known) emerged from obscurity in 2015 when his father ascended the throne.
Pulled forward from a group of older relatives, he was made Crown Prince, effectively his father’s heir, and given control of his country’s defense, religion, economic and oil portfolios. Hubbard’s intention is to delineate the reasons these responsibilities were bestowed on someone so young, and how the Crown Prince’s personality and actions may affect the trajectory of the kingdom for some years to come.
Charismatic and deeply controversial, MBS came to stand out among his often more educated and worldly siblings in his ability to understand the genuine concerns of the Saudi people. Unlike them, he did not spend much of his life abroad. Instead, from an early age, he traveled frequently within the country with his father, gaining first-hand knowledge of what was occurring on the ground. Armed with that knowledge, along with a sense of privilege provided by his close relationship with his father and his own insights and energy, he developed a belief in his ability to control the direction of events in his country.
Hubbard describes him as ruthless and pragmatic. For instance, MBS has attempted to create huge world-class business summits, along the lines of Davos, with mixed results. He has almost childlike dreams of fantastic cities in the desert full of barely realizable technological wonders. More successful have been his efforts to fulfill the desires of bored, restless young Saudis by opening new Western-style entertainment venues and relenting to women’s demands to eliminate male “guardianship” requirements, such as the notorious driving ban, which was lifted in 2019.
In order to carry out his ambitious plans, MBS has understood the need for, and then carried out, measures to undercut the traditional sources of power in Saudi Arabia: clerics, business elites and even members of his own royal family. In the end, according to Hubbard, everyone answers to MBS. As the author sums it up, MBS is “determined to give Saudis a shining, prosperous future and exercises an unfailing willingness to crush his foes.”
MBS’s bold initiative to take on the religious community involves a claim that whatever “extremism” exists in his country is not a product of native conservative Wahabism, but rather Iranian influence since the revolution of 1979. “If you see any problem in the Middle East,” Hubbard quotes him as saying, “you will find Iran.”
Veering away from the generations that came before him, MBS also lacks the “enduring, visceral” attachment to the Palestinian cause of his predecessors.
Hubbard, a journalist who has spent more than a decade covering the Middle East, and the Beirut bureau chief for The New York Times, weaves throughout his portrait of the Crown Prince the story of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who never stopped loving his country, refused to be called a dissident, but became increasingly disturbed by the actions of MBS and increasingly emboldened to write about them from Washington, D.C., where he worked.
A 2018 trip to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to secure a personal document related to his upcoming marriage sealed his fate. Hubbard’s account of his murder and dismemberment, based on American intelligence and Turkish sources, make for sickening reading.
After Khashoggi turned up missing, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who considered MBS an “upstart,” was not particularly inclined to protect Saudi interests and gradually began to release to the public a picture of what amounted to an execution that involved surgical instruments and trash bags.
MBS’s actual role in the incident may never be known, but he “fostered an environment” in which Saudi citizens felt they could carry out the killing of a fellow countryman, according to Hubbard.
In progressing through this absorbing account of recent events in Saudi Arabia and the close-up view of Mohammed bin Salman, the general reader might struggle to keep track of the shifting alliances and competing interests in the region, as well as the complicated relationships between multiple members of the royal family.
Questions may arise, too, concerning sources of information about this often deeply opaque nation. The author’s statement that in writing the book, his “greatest debt” is to the many Saudis who shared their stories but who cannot be named “so as not to jeopardize their status in the kingdom,” may be key.
MBS is still a young man and likely to be king when his father dies. Hubbard’s timely book leaves in its wake the odd, rather disturbing combination of dread and hope.